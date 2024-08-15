NSG BioLabs and Merck Collaborates to Support Biotech Start-ups to Advance Research & Innovations

The collaboration focuses on offering guidance, mentorship, and access to expertise to the start-ups housed within NSG Biolabs

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSG BioLabs, Singapore's largest provider of biotech co-working laboratory and office space, and the Life Science business of Merck Singapore, announce partnership giving biotech start-ups access to resources and expertise to bolster the research and development capabilities of NSG Biolabs' tenants, thereby facilitating opportunities for funding, partnerships, production, and commercialization.

NSG BioLabs and Merck Collaborates to Support Biotech Start-ups to Advance Research & Innovation.The collaboration focuses on offering guidance, mentorship, and access to expertise to the start-ups housed within NSG Biolabs

Since 2019, NSG BioLabs has been assisting innovators in creating impactful solutions in the health, biomedical, agrifood, and industrial biotechnology sectors, working in areas such as precision medicine, nucleic acids, AI-enabled drug discovery, synthetic biology, and other areas. With the largest co-working biotech laboratory and office footprint in Singapore, coupled with extensive networks with local and international partners, suppliers, and industry experts, NSG BioLabs has helped over 40 companies as residents. The company's residents include several multi-billion-dollar multinationals as well as many promising startups that have achieved key milestones. The startup residents alone have successfully raised nearly US$400 million in funding and supported hundreds of jobs.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with Merck Singapore. At NSG BioLabs, our foremost commitment is creating an environment where our residents can flourish. This partnership will grant our residents exclusive access to Merck's scientists and engineers, state-of-the-art equipment, consumables, and services, enabling them to advance their research and expand their innovations. Together, we are forging the future of life sciences and catalyzing significant discoveries," said Daphne Teo, CEO and Founder of NSG BioLabs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chua Keng Hock, Managing Director of Merck Singapore, and Senior Vice President of Process Solutions for APAC said, "Merck Singapore's partnership with NSG Biolabs underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the biotech community in Singapore and across Asia Pacific. Merck offers one of the broadest portfolios in the industry for research discovery to pharmaceutical development and testing, and manufacturing of traditional and novel modalities, and access to the M Lab™ Collaboration Center in Singapore for off-site trial support and training on large equipment in a GMP-like environment."

Since its inception, NSG BioLabs has been supporting biotech startups and multinational companies by providing BSL-2 certified private and shared laboratory spaces and offices, equipment, privileged access with service providers and suppliers, and community engagement. After its first site opening in November 2019, NSG BioLabs expanded with its second site in August 2021, and recently in 2023 with its third site. Now, with three sites totaling 35,000 square feet located in the heart of Singapore's R&D ecosystem, NSG BioLabs cements its space as a key hub for biotech innovation. As one of the largest private biotech incubators in the region, coupled with its strong partnerships and strategic investors, such as Celadon Partners and ClavystBio, a life sciences investor set up by Temasek, NSG BioLabs is poised to enhance its value-add offerings of infrastructure, services, and networks for its growing community.

About NSG BioLabs

Founded with a focus on supporting biotech innovation, NSG BioLabs offers state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, the expertise of world-class teams and global networks to assist life sciences companies. The conducive R&D environment contains fully-equipped, certified BSL-2 laboratory and office infrastructure across 35,000 sq ft in the prime location of Biopolis in Singapore.

By providing access to high-quality infrastructure, its extensive partner network, community, and value-add benefits, NSG BioLabs ensures that companies, ranging from emerging biotech startups to multinational companies, can rapidly and efficiently execute on their cutting-edge research and development ecosystem in Singapore, leading to the innovation of revolutionary technologies and products that translate into breakthrough biotech ventures and impact for patients.

For more information, visit www.nsgbio.com

SOURCE NSG BioLabs