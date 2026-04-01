NSSK Closes Series IV Funds at JPY 250 Billion Hardcap, More Than 2x Oversubscribed

Fund substantially allocated within four months of launch; Thrive Alternatives served as exclusive advisor

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko (NSSK), a leading Japan-focused private equity firm, today announced the final close of NSSK Series IV Funds with aggregate commitments totaling JPY 250 billion (approximately USD 1.7 billion) at the hard cap.

The NSSK Series IV Funds were more than 2x oversubscribed, drawing strong demand from a broad global and Japanese investor base spanning sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and asset managers.

The fundraise was substantially allocated within four months of launch, underscoring the conviction of the global investor community in NSSK's differentiated approach to value creation in the Japanese mid-market. Thrive Alternatives acted as the exclusive advisor to NSSK in connection with the NSSK Series IV fundraise.

The funds will continue NSSK's control-oriented buyout strategy in the Japanese middle market, targeting businesses with strong cash flow, leading niche market positions, and resilience across economic cycles. The firm emphasizes proprietary sourcing, particularly in under-penetrated regional markets and business succession situations in both private and public companies, leveraging its local network to access opportunities with limited competition. Value creation is driven through NSSK's proprietary NVP® framework, combining organic growth initiatives with an increasing focus on buy-and-build strategies to build scale and drive efficiencies.

"The response from investors to NSSK Series IV Funds has been exceptional and reflects the strength of the platform we have built over the past decade and the herculean market leading performance of our management and employee partners. Japan's private equity market continues to offer a compelling and opportunity set, and we are well positioned to deliver differentiated returns for our limited partners. We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us and look forward to putting this capital to work."

— Jun Tsusaka, CEO and CIO, Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko (NSSK)

"The oversubscription and speed of the NSSK Series IV Funds close are a testament to what NSSK has built. Investors recognized both the quality of the team and the structural tailwinds in the Japanese private equity market. It was a privilege for Thrive to support NSSK on this milestone raise, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

— Robin Tyrangiel, Co-Founder, Thrive Alternatives

The close of the Series IV funds positions NSSK among the largest independent private equity franchises focused on the Japanese market. The firm will continue to target investments in companies where its operational expertise and network can drive measurable value creation.

About NSSK

Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko (NSSK) is a Tokyo-based private equity firm established in 2014, focused exclusively on the Japanese mid-market. NSSK pursues control-oriented investments across business succession, carve-outs, management buyouts, and special situations, targeting market-leading niche businesses with strong cash flow and resilience. The firm partners closely with management teams to drive transformation from good to great through its proprietary, systematic value creation framework NVP®, combining operational improvement with selective buy-and-build strategies. NSSK has been named Private Equity Firm of the Year in Japan by Private Equity International five times, and Mid-Market Firm of the Year in Asia in 2023. The firm manages capital on behalf of both global and Japanese investors including sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and asset managers.

About Thrive Alternatives

Thrive Alternatives is a global, tech-enabled private markets advisory firm that partners with leading alternative investment managers to raise institutional capital. Headquartered in Singapore with presence in all major Asian markets, Europe and the U.S., Thrive Alternatives provides strategic fundraising advice, investor access, and transaction support across private equity, private credit and real assets. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep industry networks, and cross-border expertise, Thrive Alternatives helps clients navigate the complexities of global private capital markets and access institutional investors worldwide.

SOURCE Thrive Alternatives; Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko (NSSK)