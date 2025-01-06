NTQ Unveils Brand Transformation and Kickstarts the Global IT Service Provider Vision

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, NTQ (formerly known as NTQ Solution), a trusted name in IT services and technology solutions, officially unveiled its transformative rebranding strategy after nearly 14 years of success. Embracing the spirit of "Made By Passion," this new identity marks a pivotal milestone in NTQ's journey to establish itself as a Global IT Service Provider.

A Major Shift After Over a Decade of Excellence

From its beginnings as NTQ Solution to becoming a trusted partner for over 350 enterprises and businesses globally, NTQ has continuously delivered technological excellence and meaningful value to its clients and communities, reflected in part by numerous domestic and international accolades. With a solid foundation and unwavering determination, NTQ's rebranding marks a significant leap toward its vision of providing comprehensive, end-to-end strategic IT solutions.

NTQ's new brand identity is designed to reflect its transformation. The new logo features a bold and robust representation of the letters "N" and "T," seamlessly combined with the letter "Q," inspired by the "Alpha Leap"—symbolizing NTQ's ambition to transcend boundaries and create breakthroughs—and the Möbius strip, representing NTQ's steadfastness and adaptability.

Accompanying this visual rebranding, the name "NTQ Solution" has been officially streamlined to "NTQ," reflecting its position as a "Global IT Service Provider." This change signifies a comprehensive transition: moving beyond outsourcing to become a powerhouse of capability, expertise, and deep understanding of technology and industries, offering holistic digital solutions for global enterprises.

"Made By Passion": A Philosophy in Action

Throughout its journey of growth and expansion, NTQ's unwavering "Passion" has been the driving force behind its unique identity in the competitive technology market. This spirit has united NTQ's 1,300 members into a cohesive and dedicated team, each sharing the same enthusiasm and commitment to advancing the organization's goals, vision, and strategies.

"Passion has always been the core of NTQ's identity, driving us to tirelessly innovate and deliver impactful solutions that empower our clients," said Son Pham (David), CEO of NTQ. "'Made by Passion' – 'Made by NTQ' is not just a statement; it's our unwavering commitment to redefining possibilities in global IT services and elevating Vietnam's position on the global technology map."

With its refreshed identity, NTQ continues to uphold its purpose: "Exist for the prosperity of customers." The company remains committed to customer-centric innovation, delivering world-class service standards, pioneering problem-solving approaches, and crafting breakthrough solutions that bring "WOW" experiences and ensure sustainable growth for its partners.

Entering 2025 with a brand transformation marks a pivotal stage in NTQ's journey toward achieving its next milestones. This strategy holds significant importance as the company progresses toward its "2026 Vision," which aims for an announcement of IPO, sizing to 3,000 employees, and ranking among Vietnam's Top 5 IT companies.

With its rebranding, NTQ reinforces its aspiration to lead the global IT landscape while staying true to its roots of passion, excellence, and innovation.

NTQ's Official Brand Transformation Site

About NTQ: NTQ, a Global IT Service Provider, was founded in 2011 with 5 members with a burning passion for technology. Over the past 14 years, NTQ has undergone remarkable growth, expanding its workforce to more than 1300 employees globally. Headquartered in Vietnam, NTQ operates with a global footprint, boasting 8 offices in 6 countries/regions in Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, the EU, and the US. Trusted by clients in 20+ countries, NTQ delivers world-class digital solutions with a commitment to innovation, World-class standards & WOW service to clients.

SOURCE NTQ Solution