NTT Com Asia’s Smart Building Platform OCEAN Intelligence™ Shines at NTT docomo Business Forum ’25 in Japan

Introducing the AI-driven facility management platform to Japan to address emerging smart building challenges

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Com Asia, as part of NTT Group, a leading global technology company, proudly showcased its AI-driven smart building platform OCEAN Intelligence™ at the annual flagship innovation event NTT docomo Business Forum '25, held from October 9 to 10 in Tokyo, Japan.

Under the theme "Co-creating the Future with Industrial and Regional DX," this year's event brought together thousands of industry leaders, corporate representatives, and innovators across Japan to explore and showcase NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS Group's vision, services, and solutions through keynote sessions and exhibitions.

Making its international showcase debut, OCEAN Intelligence™ captivated attendees with interactive demonstrations that highlighted real-time AI-powered building insights, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy optimization scenarios tailored to unique urban challenges.

With Japan's smart building market projected to reach USD 31.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%, the country is recognized as one of the fastest-growing smart building market in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform's intuitive interface and dynamic simulations sparked engaging discussions, drawing enormous positive feedback for its potential to address market needs and redefine smart infrastructure in Japan.

Developed by NTT Com Asia in Hong Kong, OCEAN Intelligence™, has already been deployed across NTT facilities and with customers in Hong Kong and other regions. Designed to transform building and facility management with the vision to "Bring AI into Every Building.", the platform collects high-density, real-time data through open hardware and automated processes, breaking down proprietary barriers to unify OT/IT/IoT systems via a single interface. Its integrable architecture supports a global partner ecosystem, fostering innovation and inviting technology partners to co-create and deliver enhanced value to the smart building industry and its communities.

"At NTT, we've built deep expertise in managing critical infrastructure and data centers. By adopting a 'customer zero' approach, we first deployed OCEAN Intelligence™ within our own facilities, and the results have been transformative — achieving up to 40% lower data collection costs, 75% reduction in maintenance downtime, and accelerating decision-making and incident root cause analysis by 5 times," said Steven So, Chief Technology Officer of NTT Com Asia. "Since its official launch earlier this year, OCEAN Intelligence™ has taken further steps toward international market discovery, validating the platform's capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability in smart facility management globally."

"OCEAN Intelligence™ is built with AI at its core," said Jackie Yuen, Vice President, AI Solutions at NTT Com Asia. "It seamlessly connects systems and IoT devices to deliver real-time actionable insights, enabling smarter, more efficient building operations and redefining how facilities are managed."

About NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS

NTT Communications Corporation changed its name to NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc. on July 1, 2025. As an Industrial and Regional DX Platformer that drives digital transformation across industries and communities, we are enabling the development of a decentralized, autonomous, and collaborative society where businesses and communities can thrive sustainably. Our mission is to unlock new value and help create prosperity for all.

About NTT Com Asia

As part of the NTT Group, a leading global technology company, NTT Com Asia is committed to building a smart and sustainable world through innovation. We empower businesses to accelerate their digital and AI journeys by unlocking the full potential of data. From smart digital infrastructure, technology services to leading-edge AI solutions, we enable organizations to navigate the evolving challenges of a data-centric world. For more information, please visit www.ntt.com.hk.

About OCEAN Intelligence™

OCEAN Intelligence™ is an open, scalable platform with the vision to bring AI in every building. Goes beyond simply collecting IoT and BIM data, it cultivates actionable insights in real-time, breaking down data silos providing a flexible modular design, and a suite of readily integrated solutions powered by an open partner ecosystem. From digital construction to digital operations, OCEAN Intelligence™ is the strategic partner for creating smarter, more sustainable, and truly intelligent buildings. For more information, please visit www.oceanintels.ai.

