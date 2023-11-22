NTU Singapore launches a new Bachelor of Applied Computing in Finance to help develop Singapore's tech-enabled financial sector and build the financial industry's need for talent

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has launched a new interdisciplinary degree programme Bachelor of Applied Computing in Finance (BACF). The degree aims to support the Singapore government's initiatives to develop a tech-enabled financial sector and to build the talent pipeline to meet the financial industry's need for talent with technological know-how.

(L to R ) Professor Boh Wai Fong, Deputy Dean Nanyang Business School, Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer Monetary Authority of Singapore, Associate Professor Nicholas Vun ,Associate Dean (Continuing Education) College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University

Jointly offered by Nanyang Business School (NBS) and the School of Computer Science and Engineering (SCSE), faculty from both schools will co-develop and co-teach several new integrated courses such as Blockchain in Finance, Machine Learning in Finance, and Ethics and Regulations for Digital Finance.

Both schools will also co-design and co-supervise a year-long industry-based applied research project that requires students to design and develop financial applications based on problem statements submitted by industry partners.

Professor Ling San, NTU's Deputy President and Provost, said: "NTU launched the Bachelor of Applied Computing in Finance to meet a growing demand among prospective students for a programme that seamlessly integrates finance domain knowledge with applied analytical and technology skillsets. By leveraging the expertise of the faculty of two world-class schools, the Nanyang Business School and School of Computer Science and Engineering, within NTU, BACF is a practice of interdisciplinary education that cultivates talents and leaders throughout the digitalisation journey of the financial industry."

BACF aspires to prepare young talents in the pre-employment stage for the fast-changing financial industry with an application-oriented and cross-disciplinary education, supporting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) efforts' to establish a global FinTech centre and work toward reducing the shortage of FinTech talents in Singapore in the long run.

The Degree of Bachelor of Applied Computing in Finance will be a full-time programme that is structured to be completed in four years and will commence in the 2024 academic year.

Candidates interested in applying for the Bachelor of Applied Computing in Finance (BACF) may apply through the GCE "A" level, International Baccalaureate, or polytechnic routes.

SOURCE Nanyang Technological University