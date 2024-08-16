NTUC LearningHub Partners NATAS to Co-Develop Singapore's First Certified Travel Professional Programme for Travel Professionals

The three-year strategic partnership will see NTUC LearningHub and NATAS co-develop the Certified Travel Professional (CTP) Programme

The CTP Programme is the first-of-its-kind certification programme in Singapore's travel sector catering to a diverse group of professionals, including new entrants and seasoned professionals

The programme features a structured curriculum comprising a blend of core modules, general electives and specialised electives, with focus on Sales and Marketing Strategies, Sustainability, Emerging Technology, Wellness and Service Experience Excellence

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) and the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) have formalised their commitment to equip professionals in the travel industry with emerging skills and capabilities today, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the NATAS Travel Fair 2024. The MoU will support travel agents in adapting to evolving industry demands and building a more resilient and dynamic travel industry, by combining NTUC LHUB's expertise in delivering contextualised training for the workforce with NATAS' strong network of member travel agencies in Singapore.

NTUC LHUB and NATAS will co-develop the Certified Travel Professional (CTP) programme, a first-of-its-kind certification programme in Singapore's travel sector under a three-year strategic partnership. The CTP programme is designed to help new entrants to the travel sector acquire essential skills to widen job opportunities, as well as seasoned professionals by equipping them with knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a dynamic and competitive market.

This initiative aligns with one of NATAS' strategies to enhance the overall quality and professionalism of the travel sector in Singapore, by fostering innovation and encouraging the creation of new roles and expansion of existing roles tailored to the needs of the emerging market. It also builds on NTUC LHUB's 3-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to co-develop courses in emerging areas such as sustainability, technological enablers, and service excellence. This partnership was announced earlier in May this year at the Tourism Industry Conference.

Structured Training Programme for Diverse Group of Travel Professionals

The CTP programme is catered to a diverse group of professionals, including aspiring travel consultants, experienced agents seeking certification, career switchers, as well as those looking to specialise in niche areas such as corporate travel management or eco-tourism. The CTP programme features a structured curriculum that includes a blend of core modules, general electives, as well as specialised electives, with key areas of focus in Sales and Marketing Strategies, Sustainability, Emerging Technology, Wellness and Service Experience Excellence.

To attain the CTP Certification, learners will be required to take three modules, starting with a mandatory core module on effective strategies for travel professionals, followed by one elective module covering topics ranging from service excellence, sustainability to technology. Subsequently, learners can choose a specialised elective module focusing on either corporate travel or leisure travel track. Learners who successfully completed the three modules will be conferred Certified Travel Professional – Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, or Corporate and Leisure Travel, depending on the specialised elective they choose. Recertification is required 18 months following the date of completion of the CTP programme, and learners will need to complete any two elective modules to maintain their certification.

To encourage effective training facilitation and to promote networking among travel professionals, the modules will be conducted by a panel of professionals with diverse and extensive experience in the travel sector, and delivered physically. The pilot run for the programme will take place in March 2025 starting with an intake of 10 learners. NTUC LHUB will be the programme manager for the modules, while the certification will be issued by NATAS.

Mr. Jeremy Ong, CEO of NTUC LearningHub, said, "NTUC LearningHub is honoured to lead the way in providing training for Singapore's tourism sector in emerging and in-demand skills, reflecting our strong commitment to working alongside industry leaders, government bodies, and the Labour Movement. This partnership with NATAS is well-aligned with our goal to develop programmes aimed at elevating the professionalism of the tourism workforce in the evolving economy. Through these efforts, we aspire to help Singapore become a premier tourism destination supported by a workforce that continues to innovate and revitalise itself."

Mr. Steven Ler, President of NATAS, said, "The Certified Travel Professional (CTP) programme represents a significant milestone for the travel sector in Singapore, as it heralds a new era of excellence and resilience for the industry. Through our collaboration with NTUC LearningHub, NATAS is confident that the CTP programme will not only elevate the standards of service and professionalism within the travel industry, but also support the continuous growth and innovation that is demanded to position Singapore as a leading global travel destination."

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Generative AI & Cloud, Healthcare, Retail & Food Services, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources & Coaching and Foreign Workers Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 29,000 organisations and achieved more than 2.6 million training places across more than 2,900 courses with a pool of about 900 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships to offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training. Besides in-person training, we also offer instructor-led virtual live classes (VLCs) and asynchronous online learning. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) — a one-stop online learning mobile application — offers timely, bite-sized and quality content for learners to upskill anytime and anywhere. Beyond learning, LXP also serves as a platform for jobs and skills development for both workers and companies.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.

About the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS)

The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) is an industry-led organization representing the travel agents in Singapore. As the voice of the industry, NATAS supports and spearheads education and training, and it aims to strive for travel excellence by setting and regulating standards of professionalism and ethical conduct of its members.

NATAS aims to promote and foster goodwill, co-operation and understanding not only within the local community, but also with its counterparts in the region and the rest of the world.

NATAS conducts a wide range of events for its members, and these include the biannual travel fairs, seminars, and enrichment workshops to educate members, as well as familiarisation tours to hotels and attractions to help members get constant product knowledge updates as well as to facilitate potential business partnerships. It also conducts formal networking sessions where travel agents are given the opportunity to meet new business partners, both from the local and overseas markets.

For more information, please visit NATAS' website at www.natas.travel or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NATAS.official.

