Nuance Pharma Announces Expansion of Bentrio License and Distribution Agreement with Altamira Therapeutics in East and South East Asia

Nuance Pharma successfully launched Bentrio® nasal spray for protection against airborne particles in Hong Kong and filed request for marketing authorization for Mainland China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Pharma (the "Company") today announced that it has agreed with Altamira Medica Ltd., an associate company of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:CYTO), to extend the territory covered by the exclusive license and distribution agreement for Bentrio® nasal spray by several countries across South East and East Asia. Under the amended agreement, Nuance's territory will expand from China (Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau) and South Korea to also include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, with a combined population of greater than 630 million people. Nuance has been marketing Bentrio in Hong Kong since late 2022 and recently submitted the request for marketing approval for Mainland China.

"We are excited to reinforce and expand our successful collaboration with Altamira on Bentrio," stated Mark Lotter, founder and CEO of Nuance Pharma. "Bentrio offers some unique features such as immediate onset and long duration of protection against airborne particles, strong efficacy and good tolerability thanks to its drug-free and preservative-free formulation. They resonate well with medical professionals and consumers, and we look forward to rolling out the product in additional countries and marketing it through our large sales force and growing network of partners."

"We are very satisfied with the collaboration with our partner Nuance who has shown great dedication and launched Bentrio successfully in Hong Kong," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Medica's Chairman and CEO. "Together with Nuance we look forward to making Bentrio available in further countries, first in the existing license territory and subsequently also in the newly added countries to provide relief to the growing number of allergic rhinitis patients in East and South East Asia."

About Bentrio

Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, against airborne viruses. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of airborne particles with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge. The efficacy and safety of Bentrio has been demonstrated in a total of four clinical trials, of which the largest one ("NASAR" study) enrolled 100 patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis. In NASAR, participants self-administered either Bentrio or saline nasal spray for two weeks 3 times per day. The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the mean daily reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) for Bentrio compared to saline (p = 0.013), as well as a statistically highly significant improvement in health-related quality of life (Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire, p < 0.001) and superior global ratings of efficacy by patients and investigators alike (p < 0.001). In addition, Bentrio showed good safety and tolerability, similar to saline controls, and fewer Bentrio treated patients used relief medication and more of them enjoyed symptom-free days compared to saline treatment. For more information, visit: www.bentrio.com.

About Nuance Pharma

Nuance Pharma is an innovation focused biopharmaceutical company, with both late-stage clinical pipeline and commercial stage asset portfolio. Focusing on specialty care, Nuance has established a differentiated combination of commercialized assets and innovative pipeline across respiratory, pain management, emergency care and iron deficiency anemia. With the mission to address critical unmet medical needs in Asia Pacific, Nuance deploys the Dual Wheel model that develops a global leading innovative pipeline, while maintaining a self-sustainable commercial operation in both China and Asia as a region. For more information, please visit www.nuancepharma.com.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/.

