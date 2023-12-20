Number of Futu's ESOP Clients Surpasses 700; Futu I&E Continues to Empower Corporate and Institutional Services

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu I&E, the corporate and institutional services brand under Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU, "Futu"), announced that it has exceeded 700 business clients for Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) service, with the addition of 100 companies coming from unlisted and pre-IPO firms. As of October 2023, the ESOP business has expanded to various industries, including TMT, new energy, consumer and healthcare. The rapid expansion showcases Futu I&E's exceptional product and service capabilities to cater to enterprises' needs at different stages across various industries.

Digitalized ESOP Service Becomes Essential, Futu ESOP System Gains Recognition

In serving 700 enterprises, Futu I&E noticed that many companies were still using spreadsheets or manual data entry for equity incentive management, which led to frequent errors and data loss. As a result, demand for digitalized ESOP solutions is on the rise. Besides addressing data management, Futu ESOP offers employees the ability to view and manage their equity independently, including information such as time, vesting period, share count, and current valuation, which significantly enhances employees' trust and security resulting in a positive impact on retaining talent and achieving long-term value growth for the enterprise.

Since collaborating with Futu I&E in 2020, XPeng Motors has highly trusted Futu's digital ESOP platform. Yang Wei, the company's Director of Compensation and Benefits, stated that, "Throughout the cooperation of the ESOP project, Futu I&E fully demonstrated its professionalism and expertise, showing the product capability and operational capabilities of a leading digitized brokerage."

Andrew Sun, partner at Futu I&E, expressed that: "The Futu I&E team has developed a mature methodology in the field of equity incentives. With a deep understanding of the core needs of enterprises, the team is equipped to provide customized incentive plans for companies at different stages and industries."

Newly Launched Executive Face-to-Face Empowers IR Connections; Futu Leads in Hong Kong IPO Underwriting

Futu I&E's IPO and Investor Relations (IR) services continue to grow, with the recent launch of a new IR service in Q3 2023 called Executive Face-to-Face. Alpha Technology and Vesync were the first to experience the service and earned positive feedback from widespread users through engaging conversations with analysts.

As of Q3 2023, FutR services to 391 listed companies. According to Wind data, Futu has ranked first iu I&E has provided IPO distribution* and In the industry for the number of Hong Kong IPO underwritings since 2022. In the second half of 2023, several prominent Hong Kong IPO companies, such as J&T Express, KEEP, Tuhu and 4Paradigm, were among Futu's clients, highlighting the firm's growing business and influence in the IPO sector.

Futu I&E Launches Intelligent Trading Service to Assist Institutional Investors in Global Strategy*

As a corporate and institutional service brand under Futu, Futu I&E is committed to enhancing the trading experience for institutional investors through technological innovation and has launched an intelligent institutional trading service*. With a wide range of trade categories (stocks, funds, bonds, futures, etc.) and a user-friendly trading system, it has become a new flagship business for Futu I&E.

"The Futubull ecosystem contains massive market data, quality news information, and a wide range of investment products and so on, laying a solid foundation for institutional services to develop," added Andrew. Coupled with low-cost margin financing services and cost-effective fees set up by Futu I&E, institutional clients genuinely enjoy the 'five-star' brokerage services: good market information, good trades, good prices, good usability, and good service, helping institutional investors to better strategize globally.

About Futu and Futu I&E

Futu (Nasdaq: FUTU ) is an advanced fintech company. Futu provides services to more than 21 million users in over 200 countries and regions.

FUTU I&E is the corporate and institutional services brand under Futu Group, including 5 core services: IPO promotion & distribution and international placement services*, IR & PR services, block trade & stock reduction/repurchase *, institutional trading services*, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP) solutions.

By Q3 2023, Futu I&E has served 904 corporate clients. We have provided IPO distribution and IR services to 391 companies and have assisted 252 companies to go public in HK and US stock, including Meituan, Kuaishou, Xiaomi, Baidu, JD Health, Bilibili, etc. 699 companies chose Futu for ESOP services, and more than 1,100 companies opened Futu Page account.

