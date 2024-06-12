Nuren Group Announces Upcoming IPO on National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX): Empowering Women Through Innovation

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuren Group, a leading digital platform empowering women in parenting, education, and maternity wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX).

Set to debut at AUD0.20 per share, this IPO marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, offering investors the opportunity to be part of Nuren Group's success story.

IPO Details:

Debut Price: AUD0.20 per share

Completion Date: Mid-July 2024 (estimated)

Established as a pioneer in digital solutions, Nuren Group offers a diverse portfolio that includes leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood SuperApp, Kelabmama.com and Ibuencer.com, which combined has a user base of 1.8 million and over 10 million page views monthly, catering to a wide range of customers and vendors.

The capital raised through the IPO will fuel Nuren Group's commitment to expanding its market presence in the parenting, education, and maternity wellness sectors. It will also enhance the company's technological infrastructure to deliver a seamless user experience. Additionally, the funding will accelerate growth in key strategic areas through innovation.

Nuren Group operates in high-growth markets, with increasing demand for digital solutions in parenting, media planning, and e-commerce. The listing of Nuren Group on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) aligns with the accelerating pace of digital transformation, presenting a significant opportunity for Nuren Group to capture a larger market share. Additionally, the debut price of AUD0.20 per share offers investors an attractive entry point, promising substantial growth potential as Nuren Group continues to expand and innovate.

Innovative Growth Potential & Investment Focus

Nuren Group is poised for significant growth, leveraging strategic market expansion, technological advancements, and innovative product development. Supported by a well-established portfolio and leading industry brands with a loyal customer base, Nuren Group stands on a solid foundation for future growth.

Founder and CEO of Nuren Group Limited, Petrina Goh said, "As we embark on this exciting journey with our IPO, we are committed to leveraging our expertise and technology to improve the quality of life for our customers and create lasting value for our shareholders. The market for parenting tech is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing awareness and demand for convenient, effective and personalised care solutions. The global parenting spending market, encompassing baby care products, childcare services, education technology, and parenting apps, is valued at several hundred billion dollars annually and is expected to continue growing significantly. This presents a tremendous opportunity for us to capitalise on the expanding market and meet the evolving needs of modern families."

Advancing Towards AI Technology and Innovation

Furthermore, Nuren Group plans to enhance its technological offerings with a unique AI-powered parenting chat feature within the Motherhood SuperApp. This innovative feature will assist users by providing personalised support and advice, utilising advanced machine learning algorithms to offer real-time, relevant assistance.

Nuren Group's decision to announce this Initial Public Offering (IPO) reflects the company's commitment to driving expansion, enhancing technological infrastructure, and seizing new growth opportunities in key strategic areas.

For more information on Nuren Group's IPO, including key dates and how to invest, please visit the company website at https://www.nurengroup.com/ and the Public Offer booklet available at https://apply.automic.com.au/NurenGroupLimited .

About Nuren Group

Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group is Malaysia's top parenting platform focused on empowering women in parenting, education, and maternity wellness. Our portfolio includes leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood SuperApp, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Wedding.com.my. These platforms provide innovative solutions and services across media, e-commerce, parenting, and maternity industries, catering to a diverse range of customers and vendors.

