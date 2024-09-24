Nuren Group Champions Women's Empowerment in the Digital Trade through Innovative Platforms

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding commitment to advancing women's roles in the digital trade with the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community building, Nuren Group held a Pocket Talk, during the prestigious Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2024 in MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.

YBhg. Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil, Deputy Secretary General (Investment and Management) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), graced the Pocket Talk. She represented MITI's strong advocacy for mainstreaming women in digital trade.

Empowering Mothers in the Digital Economy

Nuren Group's flagship platforms - Motherhood.com.my, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Motherhood Parenting SuperApp - are at the heart of this initiative.

These platforms have been instrumental in providing mothers with essential resources and accurate information needed to thrive not only as caregivers but also as entrepreneurs and professionals.

By offering tools, community driven support, and opportunities to engage in digital trade, Nuren Group is actively working towards an inclusive and prosperous future for women in Malaysia.

Major Launch of Empowerment Initiatives

A significant highlight of the event was the official launch of new initiatives aimed at empowering women through technology, officiated by YBhg. Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil, Deputy Secretary General (Investment and Management) of MITI. Also present were Datuk Rashidi Bin Hasbullah, advisor of Nuren Group and former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Dato' Eng Yee Koon,Director of Nuren Group Limited; and Petrina Goh, Group CEO of Nuren Group Limited.

This launch marks a major milestone in Nuren Group's ongoing efforts to support women in digital trade and entrepreneurship. By providing key resources through digital platforms, Nuren Group aims to further bridge gender gaps in the digital marketplace.

Aligning the Public-Private Efforts to Mainstream Women in Digital Trade

In her keynote address, YBhg. Datuk Bahria welcomed the Nuren Group's superapp, as a prime example - not only as a platform that connects mothers with various services and products, but also providing business opportunities for female gig workers.

She further emphasised that the Government has been instrumental in advocating women empowerment in trade policies, with women exporters making up 40.4% out of 13,779 Malaysian exporters registered with MATRADE (an agency of MITI), focusing on sectors such as food and beverages, fashion, and personal care and cosmetics. The Government is committed to empowering women exporters by facilitating global market access through MATRADE's network of offices worldwide, and it is actively involved in global efforts to establish digital trade frameworks and remove barriers to trade, aiming to facilitate easier exports for its entrepreneurs.

The Nuren Group's entry into the Australian market is a notable achievement for Malaysian digital parenting platforms, and the company's commitment to train 10,000 women in digital trade is applauded, aligning with MATRADE's ongoing Women Exporters Development Programme.

Revolutionising Maternity Care with Motherhood Care+

In her speech at MIHAS, Maton Shukor, Director of Motherhood Care+, delivered Nuren Group's unwavering commitment to empower 10,000 women over the next three years by providing them with the tools and support to thrive in the digital trade ecosystem. Through the Motherhood SuperApp and a comprehensive range of digital training programs, the group aims to transform women-led businesses, champion female entrepreneurs, and create a more inclusive, gender-balanced digital economy across Southeast Asia. Nuren Group's vision is clear: to uplift and empower women, ensuring they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital commerce.

Through its innovative approach, Motherhood Care+ connects mothers with essential maternity services, including confinement care, nannies, and wellness providers.

By elevating maternity care standards, Motherhood Care+ is further extending the support systems necessary for women, both during and after pregnancy.

Unleashing Women's Potential in the Digital Age

"We are witnessing a transformational moment where women are not only participating in the digital economy but are reshaping it," said YBhg. Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil. "Nuren Group's platforms, alongside MITI's initiatives and innovations like Motherhood Care+, are unleashing women's potential in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago."

YBhg. Datuk Bahria concluded by congratulating the Nuren Group on its superapp launch and encouraged more women entrepreneurs to utilise digital platforms to expand their businesses and reach global markets.

Shaping an Inclusive Future

As Nuren Group continues to provide tools, support, and opportunities for women to succeed in the digital economy, the company remains dedicated to investing in women's potential and shaping a more inclusive digital future.

Through entrepreneurship, innovation, and community building, Nuren Group is paving the way for women to break barriers, create businesses, and forge networks that will have a lasting impact on families, communities, and the economy.

Learn More

For further information, please visit our website at www.nurengroup.com /.

About Nuren Group

Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group stands as Malaysia's premier parenting platform, dedicated to empowering women in the realms of parenting, education, and maternity wellness. Our distinguished portfolio encompasses leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood Parenting SuperApp, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Wedding.com.my. These platforms deliver cutting-edge solutions and services across media, e-commerce, parenting, and maternity sectors, serving a broad spectrum of clients and partners with unparalleled excellence.

