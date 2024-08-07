Nuren Group Launches IPO on NSX

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuren Group, a premier digital platform committed to empowering women in parenting, education, and maternity wellness, has officially launched its initial public offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). Priced at AUD0.20 per share, this IPO marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory and success narrative.

Board members of Nuren Group Limited (L to R) Leigh Zhang, Prof Wong Kong Yew, Petrina Goh, Kelvin Leow, Dato YK Eng Nuren Group officially launches its initial public offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX).

Ceremonial Commencement

The commencement of trading was heralded by the ceremonial ringing of the bells at the National Stock Exchange of Australia in Sydney. Following this historic moment, Ms. Petrina Goh, Group CEO of Nuren Group Limited, addressed the attendees, highlighting the strategic importance of this public offering. She emphasised the company's vision for sustainable growth, the enhancement of shareholder value, and its unwavering commitment to its mission of supporting women in their journey through maternity and parenting.

Strategic Growth and Innovation

This IPO not only signifies Nuren Group's robust market positioning but also underscores its potential for continued innovation and expansion within the digital platform sector. The successful launch on the NSX sets the stage for Nuren Group to further its objectives, broaden its impact, and reinforce its leadership in the industry.

Celebratory Luncheon Reception

The day proceeded with a Luncheon Reception at the Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour, marking this significant occasion. Esteemed guests included the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Australia, Her Excellency Ms. Sharrina Binti Abdullah; Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange of Australia, Mr. Max Cunningham; Director of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) - Sydney Office, Ms. Noraisyah Nordin; Director of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board - Sydney Office, Ms. Baizuri Binti Baharum; and Senior Vice President of Venture Finance at Malaysia Debt Ventures Berhad (MDV), Mr. Mohd Farid Mohd Rosli.

Commitment to Excellence

Opening the luncheon, Prof. Dr. Kongyew Wong, Chairman of Nuren Group Limited, stated, "The launch of our IPO on the NSX is a significant step for Nuren Group, reflecting our dedication to pioneering growth and our belief in the power of our shared ambitions. We undertake this journey with a strong sense of responsibility, acknowledging that each investment represents a collaborative stride towards enhancing the well-being of our communities."

Successful Fundraising and Investor Confidence

The event underscored Nuren Group's commitment to its mission and strategic vision for growth, celebrating this major milestone with distinguished partners and stakeholders. The IPO was a resounding success, raising a total of AUD 700,000 and being oversubscribed by AUD 100,000, showcasing strong investor confidence and interest in the company's future.

A Momentous Occasion

"It is a great honour to be part of this momentous occasion, celebrating the success of a Malaysian company making significant strides in Australia. Nuren Group exemplifies the strength of our bilateral relationship, fostering collaboration and mutual growth. This milestone not only highlights the potential of Malaysian enterprises on the global stage but also paves the way for promoting Australian brands to Malaysian mothers, enhancing the exchange of quality products and services between our nations," said Her Excellency Ms. Sharrina Binti Abdullah, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Australia.

Strategic Positioning and Future Growth

Nuren Group is strategically positioned for substantial growth, driven by market expansion, technological advancements, and innovative product development. With a robust portfolio and leading industry brands backed by a loyal customer base, Nuren Group is well-prepared for continued success and future growth.

"Nuren Group has been one of the success stories of MDV's Venture Debt programme, and MDV is pleased to have supported the company since its early stages. We are privileged to witness the company's successful IPO on the NSX, marking a significant milestone for a Malaysian enterprise in Australia. This achievement not only underscores the company's strong market position and innovative approach but also highlights its potential for substantial impact on the global stage. We commend Nuren Group for its vision and dedication to fostering growth and excellence in the maternity and parenting sectors, and we look forward to seeing its continued success and contributions to the industry," added Mr. Mohd Farid Mohd Rosli, Senior Vice President of Venture Finance, Malaysia Debt Ventures Berhad (MDV).

The capital raised through the IPO will fuel Nuren Group's commitment to expanding its market presence in the parenting, education, and maternity wellness sectors. It will also enhance the company's technological infrastructure to deliver a seamless user experience. Additionally, the funding will accelerate growth in key strategic areas through innovation.

With this financial boost, Nuren Group plans to invest in cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions that will drive further enhancements in its digital platforms. The focus will be on integrating new features that cater to the evolving needs of its user base while reinforcing its leadership in the industry. The funds will support targeted marketing efforts, strategic partnerships, and the development of new products and services, ensuring that Nuren Group continues to lead with excellence and innovation.

Looking Ahead

As Nuren Group begins this exciting new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and enriching their experiences in parenting and maternity wellness. The successful IPO marks the start of our ambitious growth and innovation plans. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with partners, investors, and the broader community as we advance our goals and drive meaningful progress in the industry.

For further information, please visit our website at www.nurengroup.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

About Nuren Group

Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group stands as Malaysia's premier parenting platform, dedicated to empowering women in the realms of parenting, education, and maternity wellness. Our distinguished portfolio encompasses leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood SuperApp, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Wedding.com.my. These platforms deliver cutting-edge solutions and services across media, e-commerce, parenting, and maternity sectors, serving a broad spectrum of clients and partners with unparalleled excellence.

