Nurturing Asia's Creative Talents: Asian Contemporary Art Gallery Builds Platform to Support Growth of Regional Artists

Asian Contemporary Art Gallery, a Singapore-based gallery specializing in visual art by Asian artists, announces its commitment to nurturing and supporting the growth of regional artists through the launch of an innovative platform. With a primary focus on providing opportunities for emerging, established, and acclaimed contemporary Asian artists, the gallery aims to connect these talents with art lovers and collectors worldwide.

As a prominent advocate for Asian artists, Asian Contemporary Art Gallery recognises the immense talent and artistic diversity that exists within the region. The gallery's mission is to showcase the captivating works of these artists to a global audience, allowing them to gain recognition, expand their networks, and thrive in the art world.

"Our gallery serves as a dynamic platform that bridges the gap between talented Asian artists and art enthusiasts across the globe," affirmed Stephen Drummond, Managing Director. "We are dedicated to providing a space where artists can express their creativity, share their unique perspectives, and connect with a diverse community of art enthusiasts."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Contemporary Art Gallery adapted to the digital landscape by launching an online gallery. The gallery's website features four exhibition rooms, showcasing a curated collection of artworks exclusively available for viewing through the online platform. While in-person viewings are temporarily unavailable, the gallery is exploring the possibility of private viewings in the future.

In addition to its exhibition rooms, Asian Contemporary Art Gallery provides access to its vault, which houses a remarkable collection of artworks from past exhibitions. Visitors can explore the gallery's extensive collection through the artworks page on the website, offering a glimpse into the rich artistic heritage of Asia.

Demonstrating its commitment to supporting Asian artists, Asian Contemporary Art Gallery sponsors an annual portrait competition open to any artist residing in a country in Asia. Winners can receive SGD 5,000 in prize money and the opportunity for a solo exhibition in the gallery's online space.

Asian Contemporary Art Gallery's website features a comprehensive online cart and secure payment system to facilitate art acquisition and ensure a seamless experience. Taking a step further to give Asian artists greater exposure, the gallery engaged digital agency Verz Design for their SEO services . The gallery provides insured shipping to all continents, allowing art enthusiasts worldwide to add these exquisite Asian artworks to their collections.

Asian Contemporary Art Gallery invites all emerging, established, and acclaimed contemporary Asian artists to collaborate and showcase their talents on its latest platform. Artists interested in collaborating with the gallery are encouraged to contact Asian Contemporary Art Gallery for further information at their site at https://www.acagallerysg.com/.

Asian Contemporary Art Gallery is a Singapore-based gallery showcasing visual art by Asian artists. The gallery aims to provide a platform for emerging, established, and acclaimed contemporary Asian artists to exhibit their works to a global audience. Through its online gallery, Asian Contemporary Art Gallery showcases a curated collection of artworks, fostering the growth and recognition of Asian artists worldwide.

