Nutiani Unveils Top Five Consumer Trends for 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition science solutions brand Nutiani recently announced its top five consumer trends for 2025 in its live Health & Nutrition Trends Webcast. Presented by Rebecca Cuthbertson, Head of Marketing, Advanced Nutrition, Fonterra, and Pooja Passi, Head of Insights, Fonterra, the five trends shared were derived from Nutiani's consumer studies, social listening trends, and insights from nutrition experts.

Attended by participants in more than 10 markets, the webcast unpacked in detail the following identified trends along with how brands can best leverage these insights:

The Segmentation Play of Healthy Agers – Healthy ageing is now a proactive pursuit even by younger consumers. In Japan , older consumers are also choosing to retire later and staying active for longer. Ageing is not a one-size-fits-all process and consumer insights unveil defined segments and tailored solutions. Rethinking Protein: From Bulk to Lean – The rise in popularity of GLP-1 medications calls for a greater role for protein in weight management through holistic solutions or companion products. Closing the Brain and Body Gap – Mental wellbeing is now at the forefront, leading consumers to seek out holistic products that supports brain health and other aspects along the gut-brain axis. Biotics: Diversifying Beyond Digestion – The mainstream growth of probiotics, prebiotics, post biotics and now, synbiotics, promises benefits beyond digestion, giving rise to considerable growth and innovation opportunities across industries and regions. The Era of Tech-Powered Nutrition – Artificial Intelligence and other technologies are pushing the potential of personalised nutrition and healthcare with real-time data. Brands must be prepared for this wave of change that could transform the industry.

"Our goal with this webcast is to uplift industry understanding on holistic health and nutrition, and to inspire forward-thinking brands to meet the evolving needs of consumers based on the next wave of trends and technologies. Based on our latest Health & Wellbeing Consumer Index, the trends and solutions discussed at the webcast directly address top concerns of Japanese consumers, which include cognitive, ageing and digestive health," says Cuthbertson.

"From the positive feedback gathered off the back of this webcast, we will continue to create similar opportunities that allow Nutiani to interact with brands and for brands to join in the conversation to help build better understanding around market and consumer demands," Cuthbertson added.

The full recording of the webcast can be accessed here.

