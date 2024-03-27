Nutrition Expert Shares Top Eight Sustainable and Affordable Seafood Choices

SYDNEY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from a YouGov Survey commissioned by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) reveal that 60% of Gen Z and over 55% of all Australians are not eating the recommended two or more portions of fish per week. When prompted to provide reasons for not eating or not eating more seafood, Gen Z and Millennials are much more likely than the older generations to cite preparing and cooking seafood as "a lot of work" and "takes too much time" as a barrier.

The results show that over half of the younger generations perceive canned seafood as not healthy (Gen Z 56%, Millennials 52% compared to Gen X 41% and Baby Boomers 36%). In addition, Gen Z is the generation most likely to believe that frozen seafood is not healthy (44% compared to Millennials 29%, Gen X 27%, and Baby Boomers 18%).

PhD-qualified Nutrition Scientist and Practising Dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan shares her top eight Super Seafoods, conveniently available in the canned and frozen aisles of supermarkets across Australia.

From MSC-certified Kippers to ASC-certified Mussels, which are terrific sources of protein and some of the best sources of iron, zinc, and iodine, selenium, riboflavin, and significant omega-3 fats, Dr. McMillan said, "Canned and frozen seafood options offer a gateway to incorporating nutrient-rich protein into everyday diets at affordable prices. Not only do these choices support personal health, but they also play a pivotal role in preserving our marine ecosystems."

Dr Jo emphasises the need for comprehensive education about seafood choices. She says, "The lack of awareness surrounding the healthiness and ease of integrating canned and frozen seafood into daily meals poses a significant challenge for future generations."

"Thinking long-term and choosing sustainable seafood not only contributes to healthier oceans and fish stocks, but it also translates to higher-quality produce at affordable prices. Sustainability and affordability are intricately connected in shaping a more responsible and accessible seafood market," Dr McMillan explains.

Talking of the importance of safeguarding seafood supplies for future generations, the ASC's Duncan Leadbitter and MSC's Anne Gabriel said: "By better managing our fisheries and farms, a greater quantity of healthy fish and seafood would support more nutrient-rich diets, helping to prevent deficiencies in essential nutrients such as zinc, calcium, iron, and vitamin B12."

The Super Seafood Report is available for free download.

SOURCE Marine Stewardship Council