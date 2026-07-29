Nuvoton Releases 16-cell Battery-monitoring ICs with Daisy-chain Communication for AI Servers

KYOTO, Japan, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter "NTCJ") announced on July 29 that it will begin mass production in September 2026 of battery-monitoring ICs (BMICs), KA49703A and KA49713A, optimized for battery backup units (BBUs) used in AI servers. As AI servers become critical infrastructure supporting modern society, ensuring continuous operation requires highly reliable power systems capable of running 24/7 throughout the year. By leveraging the company's proven automotive-grade daisy-chain communication technology in 400V/800V high-voltage BBU applications, the KA49703A and KA49713A help realize highly reliable and efficient power architecture.

Key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202607212859/_prw_PI4fl_DQP84WFU.png

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202607212859/_prw_PI5fl_cwkcyY99.png

The KA49703A and KA49713A incorporate daisy-chain communication technology. Multiple BMICs can be connected in series, enabling systems with up to 55 devices while minimizing wiring requirements and ensuring robust communication even in high-voltage environments. This architecture reduces the need for additional MCUs and isolation components, simplifying system design, reducing component count, minimizing board space, and improving overall reliability. The compact QFP-48 package (7 mm x 7 mm) also helps address the stringent space constraints found in AI server BBUs. Combined with high-precision voltage measurement accuracy of plus or minus 2.9 mV, the device enhances both monitoring performance and safety in next-generation power systems.

Figure: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202607212859/_prw_PI3fl_w0WeDG3t.png

AI-server BBUs and large-scale ESS installations contain numerous lithium-ion cells and are often transported over long distances by ship or truck. Minimizing power consumption during transportation and storage is therefore essential. However, conventional ICs incorporating daisy-chain communication typically exhibit increased shutdown current, leading to battery drain during storage and transport. To solve this issue, the KA49713A incorporates a dedicated transportation and storage mode that reduces shutdown current to less than 0.1 microampere. This significantly minimizes battery depletion during transportation and storage, extends allowable storage periods, reduces recharge requirements, and contributes to lower operating costs.

Through continued expansion of its BMIC product lineup, NTCJ will further advance battery-monitoring technologies and contribute to realizing a sustainable and highly reliable energy society. Samples are already available, with mass-production shipments scheduled to start in September 2026.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://nuvoton.co.jp/semi-spt/apl/rd/?id=1100-0357

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

SOURCE Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan