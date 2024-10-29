Nuvoton Technology 2024 Microcontroller Innovations Roadshow - Southeast Asia Grand Debut

News Highlights

Nuvoton Technology unveils first roadshows in Singapore and Hanoi

and Comprehensive MCU/MPU line-up

Innovative solutions for live demonstrations

HSINCHU, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation, a leading microcontroller platform provider with years of extensive industry experience, is set to host its first-ever microcontroller/microprocessor roadshow in Southeast Asia. Building on its extensive experience and recent expansion into emerging markets, Nuvoton has strengthened regional support and optimized its global supply chain. The roadshow will take place in Singapore on November 6 and in Hanoi, Vietnam, on November 8, where we will showcase Nuvoton's latest MCU/MPU platforms, solutions, and ecosystems to local experts and industry professionals.

Nuvoton will present comprehensive topics covering the NuMicro® MCU platforms with 8051, Arm® Cortex®-M23/ M4/ A35, and Arm9 cores. Key products, including the MG51, ML51, M253, M460, M480, and MA35 series, are designed for various IoT, smart homes, industrial control, and HMI applications.

Additionally, Nuvoton will introduce audio chips, audio amplifiers, HMI solutions, battery management systems, and smart industrial IoT. To streamline development, the NuDeveloper ecosystem offers evaluation boards, debuggers, and software tools, supporting developers from prototyping to production, ensuring a smooth and efficient design process.

Attendees can expect live demonstrations of HMI solutions, lighting control, touch key solutions, and advanced audio designs.

This event aims to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia's tech community and explore future collaboration opportunities. We welcome industry professionals to join us and participate in these insightful discussions and demonstrations.

For more details about the Nuvoton Technology 2024 Microcontroller Innovations Roadshow, please visit: http://bit.ly/48qBVdv

About Nuvoton Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller/audio, cloud security, battery monitoring, component, visual sensing and IoT with security ICs and has strong market share in Industrial, Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns 6-inch wafer fabs equipped with diversified processing technologies to provide professional wafer foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea, Japan and Germany to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com

*Note: Nuvoton and NuMicro are registered trademarks of Nuvoton Technology Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



SOURCE Nuvoton Technology