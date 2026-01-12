NVISAGE Technologies to Present Complete Golf Launch Monitor Lineup at PGA Show 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISAGE Technologies, a U.S.-based leader in next-generation golf technology, will showcase its full portfolio of golf launch monitors at PGA Show 2026, the industry's most influential golf trade event. The exhibition will take place from January 21–23, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, where attendees can explore NVISAGE's innovative golf technology at booth 1515.

NEO-E Launch Monitor

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Illinois, NVISAGE Technologies has quickly established itself as a trusted name in indoor and outdoor golf solutions. The company's mission is to make advanced swing analytics more accessible to golfers of all experience levels. Each NVISAGE product is built on precision engineering and user-friendly design, providing reliable data that empowers players to improve their game with confidence.

At this year's PGA Show, NVISAGE will unveil its complete lineup of launch monitors—ranging from entry-level options to advanced models for professionals—alongside its powerful golf analytics software, MURLIE. Every device is designed and manufactured in-house, ensuring uncompromising quality and consistency. NVISAGE's launch monitors deliver instant, high-accuracy feedback through integrated processing systems, removing the need for external computers or complex setups.

Exhibit Highlights:

N1 Launch Monitor: An affordable, overhead model featuring a 16" x 20" hitting zone and dual-camera system. Lightweight and easy to install, the N1 is perfect for beginners or golfers seeking a simple yet reliable solution for home or indoor use.

An affordable, overhead model featuring a 16" x 20" hitting zone and dual-camera system. Lightweight and easy to install, the N1 is perfect for beginners or golfers seeking a simple yet reliable solution for home or indoor use. N2 Launch Monitor: A high-end overhead model tailored for professional training. With a 32" x 24" hitting zone and triple-camera system, the N2 delivers precise ball, club, and flight data. It offers comprehensive analytics for serious players looking to refine their performance.

A high-end overhead model tailored for professional training. With a 32" x 24" hitting zone and triple-camera system, the N2 delivers precise ball, club, and flight data. It offers comprehensive analytics for serious players looking to refine their performance. NEO-E Launch Monitor: Built for golfers who value portability, the NEO-E is ideal for both indoors and outdoors. The device is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in any environment. Its five-hour battery life and integrated processing make it a dependable companion for practice sessions on the move.

Built for golfers who value portability, the NEO-E is ideal for both indoors and outdoors. The device is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in any environment. Its five-hour battery life and integrated processing make it a dependable companion for practice sessions on the move. NEO-T Launch Monitor: Designed for coaching environments and driving ranges, the NEO-T is a floor-mounted system with a 16" x 16" hitting zone. A 10.1" touchscreen display provides quick access to data and controls, offering a streamlined experience for instructors and players alike.

Designed for coaching environments and driving ranges, the NEO-T is a floor-mounted system with a 16" x 16" hitting zone. A 10.1" touchscreen display provides quick access to data and controls, offering a streamlined experience for instructors and players alike. NEO-i Launch Monitor: The newest addition to the NVISAGE family, the NEO-i is an entry-level floor model created for young players and beginners. Compact, intuitive, and affordable, it provides essential ball, club, and swing data to help new golfers build confidence and technique.

The newest addition to the NVISAGE family, the NEO-i is an entry-level floor model created for young players and beginners. Compact, intuitive, and affordable, it provides essential ball, club, and swing data to help new golfers build confidence and technique. MURLIE Software: Compatible with all NVISAGE devices, MURLIE serves as the core software platform for swing analysis and simulation. It features four modes—Shot Analysis, Driving Range, Putting, and Record Mode—and supports up to four user profiles. MURLIE also integrates seamlessly with popular third-party software such as E6 Connect and GSPro.

Recognized as the premier global event for the golf industry, the PGA Show brings together thousands of golf professionals, brands, and enthusiasts from around the world. NVISAGE Technologies' participation highlights its continued commitment to innovation, precision, and accessibility—bringing cutting-edge golf technology to players everywhere, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About NVISAGE Technologies

At NVISAGE Technologies, we value simplicity and precision. Our technology-driven entertainment solutions prioritize an intuitive experience and pave the way for a new era of accessible and high-quality indoor and outdoor golf, ensuring that enthusiasts can enjoy the sport they love with unparalleled convenience and innovation. For more information, please visit nvisagetech.com.

SOURCE NVISAGE Technologies