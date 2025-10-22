NX China Places 15th in China's International Forwarder Rankings for FY2024: Top-ranked Japanese Company in China's Logistics Market

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., was awarded 15th place overall and 1st among Japanese companies in the 2024 fiscal year rankings of China-based international forwarders at the "2025 China International Freight Forwarder Logistics Industry High Quality Development Forum and China International Freight Forwarder Logistics Industry Development Blue Book (2024) Press Conference" held in Chongqing on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

This forum is an event co-hosted by the China International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFA), which has approximately 700 member companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and elsewhere, and the People's Government of Yuzhong District (Chongqing). In keeping with this year's theme of "Chain Connection Dual Circulation Empowering New Development," approximately 150 participants from relevant ministries, research institutes, international freight forwarding and logistics industries, the CIFA and other organizations gave presentations and exchanged opinions on developments and trends in China's international freight forwarding and logistics industries.

The top 100(*) China-based international forwarders for fiscal 2024 were announced at the China International Freight Forwarder Logistics Industry Development Blue Book Press Conference, and NX China placed 15th overall (9th for air freight, 23rd for ocean freight, 15th for trucking and 7th for warehousing). Since their inception in 2004, these rankings have been among the most prestigious and influential in the industry both domestically and internationally, and this year marks the 21st such rankings. NX China was the only Japanese-affiliated company to make it to the top 15, thanks to its ability to meet diverse customer needs by offering a wide range of transport modes and logistics capabilities.

*This ranking of international forwarder companies in China, including foreign-owned companies, is based on performance data compiled by China's Ministry of Commerce for fiscal 2024.

To realize its long-term vision of becoming a "logistics company with a strong presence in the global market," the NX Group will be further enhancing its logistics functions in China, in addition to providing international transport utilizing its global network, to help develop its customers' business activities.

