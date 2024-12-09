NX China Ranked among Top 20 International Forwarders in China

- Company Enjoying Solid Reputation in Chinese Logistics Market -

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., was ranked 20th overall and 1st among Japanese companies in the 2023 fiscal year rankings of forwarders in China announced at the "2024 China International Freight Forwarder Logistics Industry High Quality Development Forum and China International Freight Forwarder Logistics Industry Development Blue Book Press Conference" held in Beijing on Monday, November 25, 2024.

This forum was organized by the China International Forwarders Association (CIFA), an international forwarding business group with about 600 member companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and elsewhere, and was held as a related support activity for the 2nd "China International Supply Chain Expo" (November 26-28), in which NX China also participated. The event was attended by relevant ministries/agencies and research institutions as well as international freight forwarding, logistics, port service and marine transport companies. It featured lectures and discussions on developments and trends in China's international freight forwarding/logistics industry.

The top 100 ranked international forwarders for fiscal 2023* were announced at the event. NX China placed 20th overall (13th for air freight, 20th for ocean freight, 18th for trucking, and 2nd for warehousing), making it the top Japanese company on the list.

The NX Group will be helping develop its customers' business activities by further enhancing its logistics functions in China in addition to providing international transport utilizing its global network to realize its long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

*This ranking of international forwarder companies in China, including foreign-owned companies, is based on performance data compiled by China's Ministry of Commerce for fiscal 2023.

