NX Logistics Philippines Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Tree Planting

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- 80 Participants Contribute to Environmental Conservation -

NX Logistics Philippines, Inc. (hereinafter "NXLP"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a local tree-planting event on Saturday, August 24, to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410097840-O2-0AqR868u

Group photo of participants:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410097840/_prw_PI1fl_nhkQ1V7z.jpg

Since its establishment in December 1999, NXLP has been providing end-to-end solutions for customers' supply chains, focusing on domestic warehousing and cargo delivery. The company has launched an "Adopt-a-Forest" project under the theme of "Together Today, Hand in Hand for a Better Tomorrow," and is actively working to reduce its environmental impact.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, NXLP recently conducted a tree-planting activity at the Mount Makiling Forest Reserve (MMFR) in Santo Tomas City in the Philippine province of Batangas. A total of 80 participants, including 52 employees, 8 business partners/suppliers, and 20 staff members of the University of the Philippines' Makiling Center for Mountain Ecosystems (MCME), planted 2,000 tree seedlings of endemic and native species. This activity provided a valuable opportunity for individual employees to deepen their awareness of environmental issues and reaffirm the importance of fulfilling social responsibilities as a company.

The NX Group will continue meeting its commitment to social development by connecting people, companies and communities, and will actively engage in global environmental conservation activities to realize sustainable societies.

About the NX Group:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410097840-O1-QzvCGWx4.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.