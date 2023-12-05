NX Philippines and NX Logistics Philippines Participate in Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE)

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

- Companies Seeking to Strengthen Their Approaches to Semiconductor and Electrical/Electronic Industries in Philippines -

Nippon Express Philippines Corporation (hereinafter "NXPH") and NX Logistics Philippines, Inc. (hereinafter "NXLP"), both group companies of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in the three-day Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (hereinafter "PSECE") held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, the Philippines, from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202311303609-O1-ZDmNoP3e

Exhibit booth:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311303609/_prw_PI2fl_6JaRv27N.jpeg

Visitors stopping by the booth:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311303609/_prw_PI3fl_5awJ9qEP.jpeg

PSECE is the largest annual electrical/electronics and semiconductor exhibition held in the Philippines. It features keynote speeches from leading companies in the semiconductor and electrical/electronic industries, presentations by prominent officials at government agencies and institutions of higher learning, business-matching efforts and industry-academia collaborative initiatives with educational institutions.

NXPH and NXLP participated for the first time in this year's exhibition, showcasing the NX Group's global network and advanced logistics services, displaying special cold-storage boxes, and exchanging ideas with many visitors about services and solutions.

The NX Group will continue meeting customers' challenges and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated advanced logistics know-how.

