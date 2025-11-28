NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Small Business Saturday

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 28th

  • U.S. stocks are little changed Friday morning in a shortened session as traders return from Thanksgiving. The Dow is up about 2% for the week, while the S&P 500 has gained roughly 3%.
  • Despite weekly gains, major averages remain on track to finish November lower amid recent volatility in AI-related stocks.
  • American Express rings the opening bell ahead of Small Business Saturday, which has generated an estimated $223 billion since 2010.

Opening Bell
American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrates Small Business Saturday

Closing Bell
The New York Stock Exchange Celebrates Kids Day

