NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AstraZeneca Climbs Nearly 1% After Historic NYSE Transfer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Stocks are mixed as investors track a heavy week of corporate earnings — including reports from NYSE‑listed Pfizer, Eaton, Uber, and Eli Lilly — while labor data is disrupted by the postponement of Friday's January Jobs Report due to the partial government shutdown.

With government data delayed, market attention is shifting to private‑sector indicators and corporate outlooks to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy.

NYSE-listed AstraZeneca scored a winning debut on the NYSE during Monday's session, climbing 0.7%. The firm began trading on the exchange, marking the largest company transfer by market capitalization in NYSE history.

