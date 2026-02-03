NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AstraZeneca Climbs Nearly 1% After Historic NYSE Transfer

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

03 Feb, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 3rd

  • Stocks are mixed as investors track a heavy week of corporate earnings — including reports from NYSE‑listed Pfizer, Eaton, Uber, and Eli Lilly — while labor data is disrupted by the postponement of Friday's January Jobs Report due to the partial government shutdown.
  • With government data delayed, market attention is shifting to private‑sector indicators and corporate outlooks to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy.
  • NYSE-listed AstraZeneca scored a winning debut on the NYSE during Monday's session, climbing 0.7%. The firm began trading on the exchange, marking the largest company transfer by market capitalization in NYSE history.

Opening Bell
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) celebrates its 60th birthday

