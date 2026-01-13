NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Banking Giants Kick Off Earnings Season

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

JD Durkin delivers the pre-market update on January 13th

  • Equities are lower Tuesday morning after the Dow, S&P 500, and small caps all closed at record highs yesterday, shrugging off news of the DOJ's criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
  • Investors are digesting the December CPI report, which showed prices rising about 2.7% year-over-year, and the kickoff of earnings season with JPMorgan Chase and BNY reporting results. More big banks—including NYSE-listed Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs—will report later this week.
  • It's Day Two of the ICR Conference in Orlando—Ashley Mastronardi is on-site speaking with consumer-sector leaders, with those conversations coming soon to the NYSE TV app.

Opening Bell
Pinnacle and Synovus Financial Corp. celebrate the closing of their merger

Closing Bell
PagSeguro rings the closing bell

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860602/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_13.mp4

