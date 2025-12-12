NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Chipotle Mexican Grill Rings NYSE Bell Amid Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 12th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Chipotle Mexican Grill Rings NYSE Bell Amid Its Expansion

  • The Dow Jones is mixed early Friday, following a session where the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 hit record highs. Analysts say the rally's broadening is a healthy sign for the bull market.
  • Wednesday's quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs and boosted growth forecasts for next year, encouraging moves into cyclical stocks.
  • Shares of Chipotle rose 2.7% yesterday ahead of today's announcement that it opened its 4,000th restaurant in Manhattan, Kansas. CEO Scott Boatwright will ring the NYSE opening bell to celebrate.

Opening Bell
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) celebrates the opening of its 4,000th restaurant

Closing Bell
MSG Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) rings the closing bell with the Harlem Globetrotters

