NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 19th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + HawkEye 360 Acquires ISA with $150 Million in Financing Speed Speed

Markets look to build off Thursday's gains after the BLS reported cooler-than-expected inflation growth in November with a headline figure of 2.7%

HawkEye 360 announces the strategic acquisition of ISA and fresh raise of $150 million in financing.

The Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic rings the Opening Bell ahead of Saturday's doubleheader from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma will be on the bell podium for the celebration.

Orla Mining (NYSE American: ORLA, NYSE Texas: OLA) will ring the Closing Bell to celebrate its fifth listing anniversary

