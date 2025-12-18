NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Gets Festive with Gap in Holiday Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 18th

NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_18 Speed Speed

Equities are mixed Thursday morning as investors digest fresh economic reports. November CPI marked the first inflation reading since the U.S. government shutdown, with economists expecting a 3.1% year-over-year increase. Weekly jobless claims also dropped, following news that unemployment rose to 4.6% in November.

Inspired by Gap's "Better in Denim" campaign, the NYSE launched "Some Business Is Just Better in Gap," spotlighting its broadcast team during the 102nd Annual Tree Lighting. Watch the campaign on the NYSE TV app.

Weekly jobless claims were released Thursday, offering a fresh look at employment trends just days after the BLS reported unemployment rising to 4.6% in November in its latest non-farm payrolls report.

Opening Bell

Picard Medical (NYSE American: PMI) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The Bowery Mission celebrates 153 years of work in NYC and will provide over 70,000 meals this Holiday Season

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange