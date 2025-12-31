NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 31st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Stocks Set For Third Year of Double-Digit Gains To End 2025 Speed Speed

Stocks are fractionally lower Wednesday as profit-taking continues after a third straight year of double-digit gains. The S&P 500 is on track to finish the year up about 17%.

AI optimism, lower borrowing costs, and strong earnings fueled the rally, despite volatility from trade policy, geopolitical tensions, and valuation concerns later in the year.

The typical year-end rally hasn't materialized—the S&P is down 0.2% so far. Fed minutes revealed policymakers were split on cutting rates in December.

Opening Bell

Councilman Christopher Marte and The Downtown Alliance Ring the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

USO celebrates closing out 2025, honoring the strength and resilience of America's military community.

