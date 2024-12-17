NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: TODAY'S PRE-MARKET UPDATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a new daily pre-market update and additional content directly from the iconic NYSE Trading Floor.

Access the new Daily NYSE Pre-market update and additional content here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9306251-en-new-york-stock-exchange-pre-market-update

Kristen’s pre-market update is an asset for all broadcasters and online outlets to seamlessly integrate into news programming, delivering trusted, real-time financial intelligence to audiences.
DAILY NYSE PRE-MARKET UPDATE
Kristen Scholer, Senior Markets Anchor, NYSE, delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE's Opening Bell.

NYSE ORIGINAL CONTENT:
Elevate your reporting with the latest market insights and content from the NYSE, the world's leading financial marketplace by leveraging a range of exclusive NYSE content including:

  • NYSE Photo Highlights: NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events.
  • NYSE B-Roll Footage:  NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events.
  • NYSE Original Content:
    • Floor Talk: Exclusive interviews with industry trend-setters and innovators.
    • Inside the ICE House Podcast: Conversations with CEO, founders, and leaders.
    • Taking Stock: Go face-to-face with visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining sectors.

