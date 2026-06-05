NYSE Content Update: AstraZeneca Celebrates Largest Transfer in NYSE History

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

05 Jun, 2026, 21:13 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 5th

Continue Reading
Fintech RedotPay unveiled its first B2B product
Fintech RedotPay unveiled its first B2B product
Sunshine Silver shares jumped 27% in NYSE debut
Sunshine Silver shares jumped 27% in NYSE debut

  • Investors are reacting to the May jobs report after the DOW climbed to a record close on Thursday.
  • AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) is celebrating its February transfer to the NYSE, the largest transfer by market capitalization in the NYSE's 234-year history.
    • NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of CEO Pascal Soriot's remarks.
    • CFO Dr. Aradhana Sarin will discuss the company's financial goals for 2030 in a live interview.
  • Shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) jumped by 27% in its NYSE trading debut on Thursday.
  • Stablecoin fintech RedotPay unveiled its first dedicated B2B product, RedotPay Connect, at Money20/20 Europe, which it says will reduce fees by 70% for global merchants.

Opening Bell
AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Futurecorp (NYSE: FTRA) celebrates bringing frontier economies onto public markets

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Sunshine Silver Mining Raises $270 Million in IPO

NYSE Content Update: Sunshine Silver Mining Raises $270 Million in IPO

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a midday update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's midday update for market insights as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics