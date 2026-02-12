NYSE Content Update: Forgent Power Solutions, Post IPO, to Ring Opening Bell

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

12 Feb, 2026, 21:56 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 12th

Continue Reading
Forgent Power Solutions to ring Opening Bell
Forgent Power Solutions to ring Opening Bell
Brazilian bank AGI debuted for trade on Wednesday
Brazilian bank AGI debuted for trade on Wednesday

  • Markets are higher after mixed reactions to yesterday's hotter than expected Jobs Report as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs.
  • Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) is celebrating its early February IPO this morning with shares having jumped 22% since trading began.
  • Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) CEO Dr. Reid Waldman will join NYSE Live to discuss company shares popping more than 150% since pricing its IPO last week.
  • The NYSE announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board, developed to support its mission of offering public companies a listing and trading venue centered within the Southwestern U.S.

Opening Bell
Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) celebrates its recent IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: Boyd Group Services Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Recent Listing

NYSE Content Update: Boyd Group Services Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Recent Listing

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics