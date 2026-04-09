NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1,325 points yesterday. Speed Speed HumanX rang The Closing Bell remotely from San Francisco

ICE Brent Crude oil resumes its gain Thursday morning after falling below $95 a barrel Wednesday on the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

Shares of Meta Platforms, a top NYSX holding, are set to add to yesterday's 6.5% rally after its 'Muse Spark' AI model release.

The fourth annual NYSE Sustainability Leaders Summit takes place this afternoon, convening executives at 11 Wall Street.

Opening Bell

Oliver Wyman Forum (NYSE: MRSH) rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange