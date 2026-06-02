NYSE Content Update: Impulse Space Scores $500 Million in Series D Funding

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New York Stock Exchange

02 Jun, 2026, 21:11 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 2nd

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NYSE and Beet.TV announce content collaboration.
NYSE and Beet.TV announce content collaboration.
International Retail Forum at the NYSE on June 1.
International Retail Forum at the NYSE on June 1.

  • The major averages are looking to build off fresh records as investors weave through new developments in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.
  • Impulse Space raised $500 million in Series D funding, which the company says will bolster its in-space mobility infrastructure.
  • Dime Commercial Bank CEO Stuart Lebow will join NYSE Live to reveal what went into the firm's decision to transfer to the NYSE earlier this spring.
  • The NYSE is teaming up with Beet.TV, as the B2B media platform serving the advertising and media ecosystem will produce interviews at Cannes Lions to air across the NYSE media platform.

Opening Bell
Dime Community Bank (NYSE: DCOM) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell
Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSXY) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993240/NYSE_June_2_Market_Update.mp4 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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