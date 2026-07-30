NYSE Content Update: Jersey Mike's Raises $1 Billion Ahead of NYSE Debut

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
30 Jul, 2026, 21:33 CST
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 30th
- Jersey Mike's Subs (NYSE: JMKE) and Reformation (NYSE: REF) will begin trading on the NYSE today following their respective IPOs.
- Jersey Mike's offers more than 43 million shares at $23 a piece.
- Jersey Mike's CEO Charlie Morrison will join NYSE Live to discuss the firm's next move after going public.
- Reformation raises $211 million in its Initial Public Offering.
- Investors are dissecting Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and parsing through fresh earnings data.
Opening Bell
Jersey Mike's (NYSE: JMKE) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Blackberry (NYSE: BB) celebrates its evolution into a company trusted in some of the world's most demanding environments.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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