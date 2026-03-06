NYSE Content Update: Olympian Alysa Liu's Message for International Women's Day

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 6th

Women in Leadership CEO joins NYSE Live for IWD Speed Speed Medal of Honor Foundation visits the NYSE

Markets remain choppy on Friday as traders assess real-time headlines related to the conflict in Iran and the impact on energy supply.

Today on NYSE Live, hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu on what's next after Milan and her message for International Women's Day.

Women in Leadership Global CEO Georgie Dickens will join NYSE Live to talk about the power and purpose of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8 th .

. Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma is set to speak to the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, a closed-end fund that provides investors with exposure to private companies.

Opening Bell

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell

The Next Seat celebrates its first inaugural Summit in NYC on March 6th

Hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu:

