NYSE Content Update: Olympian Alysa Liu's Message for International Women's Day

New York Stock Exchange

06 Mar, 2026, 22:28 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 6th

Women in Leadership CEO joins NYSE Live for IWD
Medal of Honor Foundation visits the NYSE
  • Markets remain choppy on Friday as traders assess real-time headlines related to the conflict in Iran and the impact on energy supply.
  • Today on NYSE Live, hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu on what's next after Milan and her message for International Women's Day.
  • Women in Leadership Global CEO Georgie Dickens will join NYSE Live to talk about the power and purpose of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8th.
  • Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma is set to speak to the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, a closed-end fund that provides investors with exposure to private companies.

Opening Bell
Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell
The Next Seat celebrates its first inaugural Summit in NYC on March 6th

Hear from two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu: 
tv.nyse.com/floor-talk/season:4/videos/u-s-figure-skating-gold-medalist-alysa-liu-shares-her-journey-to-olympic-glory-2

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928074/NYSE_Market_Update_March_6.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928073/NYSE_Medal_of_Honor_Foundation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

