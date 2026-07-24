NYSE Content Update: State Street + NYSE to Celebrate 'Fearless Girl'

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New York Stock Exchange

24 Jul, 2026, 21:15 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 24th

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Vertical Aerospace joins Project VERTI-GO
Vertical Aerospace joins Project VERTI-GO
ProShares at the NYSE on July 23
ProShares at the NYSE on July 23

  • Traders continue to monitor escalating tensions in the Middle East.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $98 a barrel.
  • Vertical Aerospace chief engineer David King will join NYSE Live to discuss a flurry of headlines the company made this week.
    • Vertical has joined Project VERTI-GO, designed to accelerate the safe integration of electric aircraft into everyday space.
    • The company also says it completed the first public eVTOL flight in England.
  • The NYSE and State Street will come together to celebrate 'Fearless Girl' this afternoon with a summer block party beginning at 2 PM ET.

Opening Bell
Oliver Scholars celebrates the culmination of its summer Brand2Biz Camp.

Closing Bell
State Street (NYSE: STT) celebrates 'Fearless Girl'

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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