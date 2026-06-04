NYSE Content Update: Sunshine Silver Mining Raises $270 Million in IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 4th

Flutter CEO to visit NYSE ahead of FIFA World Cup Speed Speed Applied Aerospace went public on June 3

The S&P 500 looks to begin a fresh winning streak amid new developments in the Middle East conflict.

Sunshine Silver Mining and Refining (NYSE: SSMR) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $13.50 a share.

FanDuel parent company Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson will join the Inside the ICE House Podcast ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Money20/20 Europe Headlines: NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris took part in the Policy 20 Summit, speaking with Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski about the fintech's AI strategy. RedotPay unveils its first dedicated B2B product, 'RedotPay Connect,' enabling businesses to accept stablecoins and settle with local currency. ING (NYSE: ING) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) introduce Touch Card, designed to help increase independence for visually impaired customers while paying.



Opening Bell

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Room to Grow rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange