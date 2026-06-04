NYSE Content Update: Sunshine Silver Mining Raises $270 Million in IPO

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New York Stock Exchange

04 Jun, 2026, 21:26 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 4th

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Flutter CEO to visit NYSE ahead of FIFA World Cup
Flutter CEO to visit NYSE ahead of FIFA World Cup
Applied Aerospace went public on June 3
Applied Aerospace went public on June 3

  • The S&P 500 looks to begin a fresh winning streak amid new developments in the Middle East conflict.
  • Sunshine Silver Mining and Refining (NYSE: SSMR) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $13.50 a share.
  • FanDuel parent company Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson will join the Inside the ICE House Podcast ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
  • Money20/20 Europe Headlines:
    • NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris took part in the Policy 20 Summit, speaking with Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski about the fintech's AI strategy.
    • RedotPay unveils its first dedicated B2B product, 'RedotPay Connect,' enabling businesses to accept stablecoins and settle with local currency.
    • ING (NYSE: ING) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) introduce Touch Card, designed to help increase independence for visually impaired customers while paying.

Opening Bell
Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Room to Grow rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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