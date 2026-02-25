NYSE Content Update: Two MSCI Indexes to Begin Trading on NYSE Arca Options

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 25th

Canva announced acquisition of MangoAI and Cavalry. Speed Speed Covista CEO joined Taking Stock on February 24.

Equities are higher Wednesday morning as Nvidia prepares to release its fourth quarter earnings after market close.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index Options and MSCI EAFE Index Options are set to begin trading on NYSE Arca Options today under the ticker symbols MXEF and MXEA

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) CEO Rick McConnell will join NYSE Live today to announce the recent milestone of surpassing $1 billion in lifetime AWS Sales.

Opening Bell

Americares highlights the importance of increasing access to healthcare

Closing Bell

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) marks its annual meeting of top 100 global leaders

