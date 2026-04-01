NYSE Content Update: Versigent To Ring Opening Bell As its Shares Debut for Trade

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
01 Apr, 2026, 22:44 CST
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 1st
- Stocks aim to add to gains Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 rallied 2.9% yesterday for its best session since May.
- Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) CEO Joseph Liotine will join NYSE Live this morning as its shares debut for trade following its spinoff from Aptiv (NYSE: APTV).
- TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) CFO David Jordan will join NYSE Live to explain the IT distributor's better-than-expected first quarter financial results.
- Find Public.com Co-CEO Jannick Malling on Taking Stock talking about its AI agents for investor portfolios.
Opening Bell
Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) celebrates its NYSE listing.
Closing Bell
Blue Water Acquisition IV (NYSE: BWIV U) rings the Closing Bell.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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