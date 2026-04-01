NYSE Content Update: Versigent To Ring Opening Bell As its Shares Debut for Trade

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New York Stock Exchange

01 Apr, 2026, 22:44 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 1st

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IT distributor TD SYNNEX reported upbeat Q1 results
IT distributor TD SYNNEX reported upbeat Q1 results
Dimensional Fund Advisors closed Q1 trading
Dimensional Fund Advisors closed Q1 trading

  • Stocks aim to add to gains Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 rallied 2.9% yesterday for its best session since May.
  • Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) CEO Joseph Liotine will join NYSE Live this morning as its shares debut for trade following its spinoff from Aptiv (NYSE: APTV).
  • TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) CFO David Jordan will join NYSE Live to explain the IT distributor's better-than-expected first quarter financial results.
  • Find Public.com Co-CEO Jannick Malling on Taking Stock talking about its AI agents for investor portfolios.

Opening Bell
Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) celebrates its NYSE listing.

Closing Bell
Blue Water Acquisition IV (NYSE: BWIV U) rings the Closing Bell.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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