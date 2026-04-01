NYSE Content Update: Versigent To Ring Opening Bell As its Shares Debut for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 1st

IT distributor TD SYNNEX reported upbeat Q1 results Speed Speed Dimensional Fund Advisors closed Q1 trading

Stocks aim to add to gains Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 rallied 2.9% yesterday for its best session since May.

Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) CEO Joseph Liotine will join NYSE Live this morning as its shares debut for trade following its spinoff from Aptiv (NYSE: APTV).

TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) CFO David Jordan will join NYSE Live to explain the IT distributor's better-than-expected first quarter financial results.

Find Public.com Co-CEO Jannick Malling on Taking Stock talking about its AI agents for investor portfolios.

Opening Bell

Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) celebrates its NYSE listing.

Closing Bell

Blue Water Acquisition IV (NYSE: BWIV U) rings the Closing Bell.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange