NYSE Content Update: Vurvey Labs Launched 'Populations 2.0' AI Platform

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 8th

NYSE NextGen Bootcamp underway for students. Speed Speed IBM at the NYSE on July 7th.

Equities are pointing to a lower open after President Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is 'over.' ICE Brent Crude oil is trading at $78 a barrel, as of 8 a.m. ET.

Vurvey Labs CEO Chad Reynolds will join NYSE Live to break down the recent launch of Populations 2.0. The solution is designed to enable companies to simulate how audiences will respond to ideas before going to market.

The NYSE NextGen Bootcamp convenes CEO-nominated college students for an introduction to the world of finance.

Opening Bell

QXO (NYSE: QXO) celebrates the closing of its acquisition of TopBuild

Closing Bell

First Eagle Investments celebrates next step in its expansion with the listing of two new actively managed ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange