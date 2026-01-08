Obita Completes Pre-A Round, Raising Nearly US$30 Million Across Two Rounds

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obita has completed its Pre-A financing round, bringing its total funding across two rounds to nearly US$30 million. The round was led by Monolith, with existing shareholders including Vision Plus Capital, Mirana Ventures and Legend Capital continuing to increase their investments. Proceeds will be used to accelerate business growth and further build Obita's global, enterprise-grade payments infrastructure.

The company was founded by a team of seasoned industry professionals with deep experience in fintech, payments, and compliance.

