/C O R R E C T I O N -- OCEAN RWA FINANCE/

In the news release, OCEAN RWA FINANCE, SYMPHONY DIGITAL ASSETS AND ALPHA JAGUAR CAPITAL ESTABLISH EARLY BLUEPRINT FOR TOKENISED PRIVATE CREDIT SECONDARY MARKETS ON AVALANCHE, issued 21-Jul-2026 by OCEAN RWA FINANCE over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an incorrect media contact was added to the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

OCEAN RWA FINANCE, SYMPHONY DIGITAL ASSETS AND ALPHA JAGUAR CAPITAL ESTABLISH EARLY BLUEPRINT FOR TOKENISED PRIVATE CREDIT SECONDARY MARKETS ON AVALANCHE

Ocean RWA Finance, Symphony Digital Assets and Alpha Jaguar Capital complete first institutional secondary trade in tokenised private credit, with the position backed by Oceanus Group trade flows. Symphony Digital Assets provided valuation and pricing infrastructure while Alpha Jaguar Capital participated as the secondary buyer.

Transaction records are anchored to a public blockchain through cryptographic hash references, allowing approved participants to verify that records remain unaltered without requiring confidential invoices, trade documents or counterparty data to be disclosed.

The position is linked to real-economy trade flows, building on Oceanus Group's verifiable tokenisation roadmap and demonstrating how tokenised real-world assets can support repeatable, transferable institutional structures.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean RWA Finance, Symphony Digital Assets and Alpha Jaguar Capital today announced the completion of a secondary market transaction involving tokenised private credit, with the position linked to Oceanus Group trade flows, marking an early proof point for institutional participation in tokenised real-world assets (RWAs).

This transaction demonstrates how private credit positions can be transferred, reviewed, and verified through digital infrastructure while preserving confidentiality around underlying commercial data.

(From Left to Right) Duane Ho, CFO at Oceanus, Peter Koh, CEO at Oceanus, Justin Kim, Head of Asia at Ava Labs, Ming, Founder of Ocean RWA Finance.

Tokenised real-world assets have attracted growing institutional interest, but the market has focused more on issuance pilots rather than repeatable transaction infrastructure. For private credit in particular, broader adoption will depend on structures that give institutions confidence in how these positions are valued, transferred and reviewed after issuance. This transaction addresses that gap by combining traditional private market discipline with digital verification tools.

The transaction was originated and structured by Ocean RWA Finance and supported by Symphony Digital Assets through valuation, pricing and secondary market infrastructure. Alpha Jaguar Capital participated as the secondary buyer, while Oceanus Group's trade flows provided the real-economy context for the private credit position.

To support the transfer and review process, the digital verification framework anchors transaction records to a public blockchain through cryptographic hash references, allowing approved participants to check that records have not been altered, without exposing confidential invoices, trade documents, or counterparty information. This allows institutional participants to review, monitor and transfer private credit positions with greater confidence, while keeping private credit documentation within controlled channels.

"Private credit is entering a new phase," said Ming, Founder at Ocean RWA Finance. "The opportunity is not simply to tokenize an asset and call it innovation. The opportunity is to build transaction structures that institutions can review, price, transfer, and monitor with more confidence. This transaction is an early step in that direction."

"For tokenised real-world assets to mature, they need more than blockchain networks," said Huan Kiat, CEO at Symphony Digital Assets. "They require the market infrastructure to support valuation, pricing, and secondary market transactions, together with the same discipline investors expect in traditional private markets. This transaction shows how those pieces can begin to come together."

Alpha Jaguar Capital's acquisition of the position reflects a broader institutional use case for tokenised private credit: giving secondary buyers a clearer basis to evaluate asset quality, review supporting documentation, and participate in private market transactions with improved verification.

"As a secondary buyer, we are focused on asset quality, documentation, and the ability to review the position with confidence," said Jess Tang, Director at Alpha Jaguar Capital. "Digital verification can help reduce friction in that process, especially as private credit and other real-world assets begin to move into tokenised market structures."

Advised by Lam Shiao Ning, Managing Director of Rubicon Law, this model establishes a versatile framework for RWA transactions, capable of supporting future applications across private credit transfers, structured trade finance exposures, bridging the gap for institutional adoption by delivering verification, controlled disclosure, and essential secondary liquidity.

Ocean RWA Finance's tokenisation framework is deployed on Avalanche, leveraging the high-performance architecture to support institutional-grade token issuance and secondary transfers. Blockchain records are used to anchor ownership and verification data, while commercially sensitive documentation remains securely managed off-chain through controlled disclosure mechanisms. Avalanche's robust RWA ecosystem provides the foundation for institutional-grade tokenization and onchain capital markets.

"Avalanche's high-throughput architecture and rapid transaction finality provide the underlying infrastructure for token ownership and facilitating secondary transfers while allowing confidential transaction documentation to remain off-chain," said Justin Kim, Head of Asia at Ava Labs.

The participants intend to build on the framework demonstrated through this transaction by expanding the range of transferable private credit assets, refining institutional verification processes and supporting broader participation in tokenised secondary markets as regulatory and market infrastructure continue to mature.

About Ocean RWA Finance

Ocean RWA Finance is focused on building institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenised private credit and real-world asset transactions. Its work centers on bringing real-economy credit exposures into verifiable digital market structures, with an emphasis on controlled disclosure, secondary transferability, and investor-grade review.

Website: https://www.oceanrwafinance.com/

About Symphony Digital Assets

Symphony Digital Assets, a member of the PhillipCapital Group, focuses on building the technology infrastructure for digital assets and tokenisation. Based in Singapore, it develops capabilities across token creation and lifecycle management, smart contract deployment, investor whitelisting, wallet and custody integration, blockchain connectivity, and API-based system integration. Its mission is to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based financial markets and support the broader adoption of digital assets.

Website: https://symphonyda.io/

About Alpha Jaguar Capital

Alpha Jaguar Capital Limited is an investment firm specialising in private alternative opportunities, from artificial intelligence to emerging digital asset investment.

About Oceanus Group

Oceanus Group Limited is a Singapore-listed company engaged in global trade and supply chain-related businesses, leveraging technology to drive disciplined capital management and sustainable growth.

Website: https://oceanus.com.sg

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a high performance blockchain network that provides the reliability, control and scalability required to run real financial systems, and solving real problems at scale. Ava Labs is a leading blockchain technology company dedicated to empowering organizations to build scalable decentralized applications and custom blockchains on Avalanche.

Website: https://avalanche.com

About Rubicon Law

Rubicon Law is a boutique law practice with particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising transactions. Alongside its core corporate practice, the firm actively advises clients navigating the evolving digital assets landscape, lending its deep transactional expertise to pioneering projects in tokenization and decentralized finance. Rubicon Law bridges the gap between traditional corporate law and next-generation financial technology.

Website: https://www.rubicon-law.com/

Important Notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation to acquire or subscribe for any securities or financial products. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and seek independent professional advice when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Media contact: Liu Shanming

HP: +65 89302010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OCEAN RWA FINANCE