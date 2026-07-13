OceanBase Recognized as a Strong Performer in Multimodel Data Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanBase has been recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester in its report "The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q2 2026," published on June 29, 2026.

As AI agents transition from conversational interfaces into mission-critical production workflows, they demand continuous, real-time access to memory, context, state, and enterprise data. Simultaneously, enterprises have adopted specialized engines—relational for transactions, document for flexibility, graph for relationships, vector for retrieval, and time-series for telemetry—gaining best-of-breed capabilities at the cost of operational fragmentation.

Data movement between these systems through pipelines introduces latency, consistency gaps, and governance seams. Consequently, traditional architectures struggle to deliver the real-time, consistent, and governed context that AI agents require. Multimodel Data Platforms (MMDPs) address this complexity by supporting multiple data models within a unified engine, with shared transaction semantics, query interfaces, governance, and operational tooling.

So far, OceanBase has brought an MMDP designed to support AI workloads through a single-engine architecture that maintains consistency across all data models. It provides hybrid search and shared storage to enable concurrent access and scalable deployments.

The Forrester Wave™ report evaluated 14 vendors from various geographies across 24 criteria in two categories: Current Offering and Strategy. OceanBase achieved the highest possible score of 5 in five criteria, including Multimodel Transactional Consistency, Multimodel Translytical Capabilities, and Deployment Flexibility (Cloud, Edge, On-Premise, and Hybrid).

"OceanBase's strategy envisions its platform operating as a single coherent system in which every data model is a first-class citizen," stated the Forrester report. "(It) is well-suited to enterprises that require a resilient, single-engine distributed multimodel platform to simultaneously process high-concurrency transactions and run real-time analytics without latency."

To better support AI application deployment for customers in various industries, in June 2026, OceanBase announced the release of OceanBase AI Database, a comprehensive portfolio designed to enable enterprises to manage multimodel data, deliver real-time trusted data context to AI agents, and simplify fragmented data architectures.

About OceanBase

OceanBase is a distributed database launched in 2010. It provides strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost efficiency, elastic scalability, and compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It handles transactional, analytical, and AI workloads through a unified data engine, enabling mission-critical applications and real-time analytics.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/

SOURCE OceanBase