OceanBase Recognized for Translytical Database Capabilities by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanBase has been named as a Challenger by Forrester in its report "The Forrester Wave: Translytical Data Platform, Q4 2024", published in November 2024.

According to the report, translytical data platforms are next-generation data solutions built on a single database engine to seamlessly support transactional, operational, and analytical workloads without compromising data integrity, performance, or real-time analytics. They also offer support for distributed data architectures, multimodel capabilities, generative AI (genAI)/ML, vector search, cloud integration, and advanced workload management. The adoption of translytical data platforms is rapidly increasing to meet new and emerging business demands, including real-time insights, scalable microservices, genAI, and high-volume transaction processing.

"OceanBase excels in distributed data processing. The platform supports cloud-native capabilities, horizontal and vertical scalability, distributed architecture, SQL compatibility, and strong data consistency," stated Forrester analysts in the report. "OceanBase is a good choice for organizations that want a basic, cost-effective translytical data platform with SQL compatibility, particularly for those migrating from legacy databases."

"OceanBase is honored to be named as a Challenger in the latest Forrester Wave report for its translytical database capabilities. This reflects our strength in seamlessly handling both transactional and real-time analytical workloads through a single database and dataset," said Charlie Yang, the Chief Technology Officer of OceanBase. "OceanBase remains committed to supporting customers across various industries to streamline their technology stack and deliver exceptional price-for-performance across all job types."

In this report, Forrester evaluated translytical data platforms providers based on 26 criteria grouped in three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report is an assessment of the top vendors in the market and serves as a valuable resource for data and technology professionals seeking to identify the right one for their needs.

OceanBase offers scalable distributed database for data-intensive transactional and real-time operational analytics workloads, with ultra-fast performance and high compatibility across major global cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud. Operating across more than 30 regions in Asia, Europe, and America, OceanBase has already served over 2,000 customers, such as SAIC Volkswagen, VIVO, Pop Mart, Haidilao, Kwai, Trip.com, GCash, DANA, and PalmPay.

About OceanBase

OceanBase is a distributed database launched in 2010. OceanBase's strengths over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost effectiveness, elastic scalability, and high compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It enables transactions and analytical queries with just one set of data engines, empowering real-time business intelligence.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/

SOURCE OceanBase