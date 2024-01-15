OCRA Worldwide rebrands as Acclime Global Business

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since becoming a member of the Acclime group in October 2022, OCRA has been putting initiatives in place to expand its business footprint and better serve its global clientele. Today, Acclime is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as OCRA officially rebrands to Acclime Global Business.

As part of the growth strategy, a new branch has been opened in Taiwan in December 2023, allowing Acclime to cater to the needs of both end user and intermediary clients seeking comprehensive company formation and ancillary services in International Financial Centre (IFC) jurisdictions, such as the BVI, Cayman Islands, Samoa, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Acclime has also established a dedicated office in Dubai to meet the demands of clients wanting to use Dubai as an investment hub for activities outside of Asia. This new venture positions Acclime to provide tailored solutions to clients navigating the complexities of global investments.

OCRA will now become the "Global Business" division of Acclime, reflecting the global nature of our client base who seek to establish and maintain investment holding companies, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for cross-border trading and investment, and family offices in any of 20+ IFC jurisdictions around the world.

Bart Dekker will be leading the Global Business division and will be supported by Dharmesh Naik, overseeing the Indian Ocean geographical region comprising Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UAE.

Expressing enthusiasm about the rebranding and strategic initiatives, Bart stated, "With ongoing consolidation in the industry, OCRA was actively looking to partner up with a larger group that complemented its existing services. Now, as part of Acclime, we are delighted to be pursuing a growth agenda, and the establishment of offices in Taipei and Dubai are great examples of this. We look forward to growing the Global Business division of Acclime as we support our clients' global investment ambitions. Furthermore, we can offer clients onshore solutions for their business expansion via the Acclime platform, now in 15 countries throughout the APAC region."

The rebranding of OCRA marks a pivotal moment in Acclime's journey, aligning the company with a global vision and reinforcing the commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to clients worldwide. Acclime looks forward to the future with great anticipation and are confident that the global expansion will set new standards in the industry.

About Acclime

Acclime is the premier corporate services provider in Asia, operating in 14 key Asia-Pacific jurisdictions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Client service centres are also provided in the UK, USA, and UAE. The company's mission is to be the leading technology-enabled professional services firm supporting businesses in the Asia-Pacific region, including in difficult-to-navigate emerging markets. For further information, please visit https://www.acclime.com.

SOURCE Acclime