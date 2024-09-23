KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octa, an international broker in the market since 2011, was recognised as the most reliable Forex broker of 2024 by the prestigious 'Global Forex Awards 2024' in the 'Global' category.

On 12 September this year, Octa was selected by Global Forex Awards as the most reliable Forex broker worldwide. It achieved this result by adhering to the highest standards of funds security, payment stability, client verification, and preventing chart malpractices.

Octa wins the ‘Most Reliable Broker – Global’ award for 2024

Throughout its six-year history, the 'Global Forex Awards – Retail' has celebrated the top businesses that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail Forex trading. As such, these awards have become a mark of recognition in the trading world.

'For six years we have led the way in highlighting those Forex brokers that are making the greatest strides across the world, both in technology and customer service,' explained Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, the company behind the prize. He added that this year has been the biggest 'Global Forex Awards – Retail' to date.

Octa is very proud to receive this token of recognition for its continuous efforts to ensure the safest and most transparent practices in retail Forex trading. The broker will continue with its unflagging ambition to provide the highest quality standards across its products and services.

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

Since its foundation, Octa has won more than 70 awards, including the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' award from AllForexRating and the 'Best Mobile Trading Platform 2024' award from Global Brand Magazine.

SOURCE Octa