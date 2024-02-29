ODM|OEM mode shines in Tokyo! JinenU Solar makes appearance at PV EXPO 2024.

TOKYO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28th, JinenU Solar, with a variety of customized photovoltive modules, makes appearance at PV EXPO 2024. With a differentiated and innovative customization mode and highly efficient customized solutions, JinenU Solar provides customers in the Japanese market with innovative energy solutions, and moreover, brings more possibilities for Japan to achieve zero carbon.

As a leader in the field of customized production and lean ODM|OEM manufacturing, JinenU Solar appeared at the exhibition with five types of customized modules of different versions and power. Customers in the Japanese market are especially concerned about the quality, safety and stability of the products. JinenU Solar focuses on lean manufacturing, relying on advantages such as 200+ raw material testing, 4 times 100% EL testing, 7 AI tests and the digital intelligence integration equipment system, always adheres to the integrity of the brand and empowers customers.

The highly efficient customized product portfolio attracted a lot of attention, and the innovative customized ODM|OEM mode of JinenU Solar was also highly praised. This innovative service mode not only meets the Japanese market's demand for high-efficiency, reliable and eco-friendly products, but also takes into full consideration of Japan's geography, climate and other conditions, and accurately customizes the products in terms of power, dimensions, appearance, performance parameters, etc., so as to provide more targeted and practical customized solutions for the differentiated needs of various customer groups in Japan.

Focusing on lean ODM|OEM production, JinenU Solar continuously optimizes and upgrades to meet the increasingly diversified needs of global customers, creates more favorable business opportunities and manufactures more efficient products, brings greater value and more choices for global users, and helps the global new energy industry to flourish with surging power.

SOURCE JinenU Solar