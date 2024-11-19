Odoo Education and School of Computing and Information Systems of Singapore Management University Join Hands to Organize Interactive Business Software Workshops

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo announces partnership and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between The School of Computing and Information Systems (SCIS) of Singapore Management University and the Odoo Education Program , with the aim of preparing students in the use of business software, through interactive workshops.

Mr Rafael J. Barros, Senior Lecturer of Information Systems and Coordinator for the Digitalisation and Cloud Solutions Track and Product Development Track at SCIS, introduced Odoo, the open-source software to 400 undergraduate students in the Enterprise Solution Management module during the January-May 2024 semester. Students used Odoo to explore IT service management processes, including service requests, incidents, and problem management.

On July 10, Ivan Kwok, the Odoo Education Officer, was invited to deliver an engaging lecture to the students of SMU's Global Summer Programme. The workshop highlighted the rising importance of customer relationship management to modern businesses and addressed the best tactics for handling inquiries and after-sales service for customer success.

During the session, students were provided with an interactive demonstration of the software to understand how the business management tool can be adapted to businesses in Europe, Australia, and South Korea to streamline workflows, enhance team efficiency, and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

"I am excited to work with the school to introduce Odoo and our functionality to their students," says Kwok. "Under the programme, students can also use Odoo Online in their business implementation project, so they can practice what they have learned in the classes!"

Besides interactive workshops, the partnership also offers students and faculty members free access to comprehensive training materials and lectures on all Odoo Online applications to support the academic activities at the SCIS.

"By incorporating Odoo into our curriculum, we're not just bridging the gap between theory and practice. We're empowering our students for the future by teaching them to engage with real-world business processes across multiple domains," said Associate Professor of Information Systems (Education) Swapna Gottipati, who is also the Associate Dean (Undergraduate Education) of SCIS.

Odoo Education constantly seeks new ways to nurture future industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.odoo.com/r/ovl

