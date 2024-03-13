Odoo Launches Payroll Solution in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo, a leading provider of business management software, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive payroll services in Hong Kong.

Supported by HSBC AutoPay and Manulife MPF, Odoo Payroll is designed to simplify payroll management processes for businesses of all sizes. The module ensures compliance with local regulations, including the calculation of average daily wages (ADW) for fluctuating income and salary structures as per Employment Ordinance 713 and Cap.57.

Odoo Payroll seamlessly integrates with other Odoo apps, such as Time Off, Attendances, and Accounting, automating paid leaves, work entries, and various allowances and contributions, such as MPF contributions and rental deduction allowance.

The module also offers robust reporting capabilities, enabling users to generate accurate reports for the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), HSBC AutoPay, and Manulife MPF. Employee records and details from Odoo Accounting flow seamlessly into the payroll system to ensure precise reporting.

"The Payroll module is a significant addition to our offerings in Hong Kong. We are confident that Odoo will become the go-to solution for comprehensive and seamless business management," said Matts Fievez, Director at Odoo APAC.

Odoo Payroll empowers businesses in Hong Kong to streamline their payroll operations, maintain compliance, and focus on core business objectives. For more information about Odoo Payroll and its features, please visit https://www.odoo.com/r/qUUV .

About Odoo

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong SAR, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

