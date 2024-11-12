Odoo Localization: Integration with S-Invoice in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with Odoo 18, Odoo is bringing more accounting localization to users in Vietnam for seamless compliance with the government's online taxation regulations.

S-Invoice Integration

Odoo integrates with S-Invoice for instant synchronization.

All Odoo users can now connect to S-Invoice , the leading e-invoice service provider in Vietnam, for free. The integration allows users to issue different types of invoices, such as value-added, sales, public assets sales, national reserve sales, national reserve sales invoices, and warehouse release notes.

Existing S-Invoice users can simply enter the S-Invoice account credentials on Odoo to integrate. Upon successful connection, Odoo generates standard invoices alongside S-Invoice files that are instantly synchronized on the S-Invoice platform. Click here to learn more about S-Invoice's services and pricing plans .

In addition, users in Vietnam now also enjoy more improvements in tax reporting for easier data extraction for the completion of the tax declaration form as a standard feature in the latest version Odoo 18. Click here for more information.

Upcoming Localized Services

In anticipation of its commitment to enhancing services in Vietnam, Odoo is at the final stages of deploying updated financial reports in compliance with the Vietnamese Accounting Standard (VAS), including balance sheet, profit and loss (P&L) statements, and cash flow reports.

About Odoo

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 47k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

SOURCE Odoo HK Limited